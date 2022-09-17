Report: A&M will suspend 4 for breaking team rules

Texas A&M freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, who have combined for 14 receptions for 146 yards in the first two games, have been suspended for at least the first half of tonight’s game against 13th-ranked Miami at Kyle Field.

Stewart and Marshall along with defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for a violation of team rules, reported 247Sports.com.

Stewart, Marshall and Harris were five-star recruits and Bouie a four-star recruit in A&M’s incoming class that was ranked No. 1 in the country.

The players’ suspensions could be for a half or the game, 247Sports.com reported. TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci reported the players broke curfew last night.

Stewart has 10 catches for 105 yards to share the team lead for most catches with senior Ainias Smith.

A&M center Bryce Foster could be back in the starting lineup for quarterback Max Johnson who is taking over for sophomore Haynes King.