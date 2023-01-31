Recent NCAA transfer rules have changed the way junior college players find Division I homes

Well before the advent of the NCAA transfer portal and the one-time transfer waiver, there was a pathway to changing schools and retaining eligibility. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Cam Newton followed that path, using a season at Blinn in Brenham to bridge the gap between two years at Florida and a national championship season at Auburn.

So with a one-time pass and a digital connection between NCAA Division I schools, what role to junior colleges still play in the recruiting process?

According to several JUCO football and men’s basketball coaches across the state, JUCO recruiting is still strong but looks very different now than it did less than 20 years ago.

“The book is still out largely just because it’s still so new,” Blinn head football coach Ryan Mahon said. “It’s gone from the wild west and now it’s getting a little bit more structured, but it’s not a final product yet, so this is an ever-changing thing and it will be, I’m sure, forever.”

JUCO coaches in both sports agree that the number of NCAA Division I recruiters visiting and calling their programs have not decreased, but the timetable their athletes are recruited has been drastically pushed back. The transfer portal created in 2018 has two windows in which football players can enter their names: the 45 days after the College Football Playoff’s selection Sunday and May 1-15. In college basketball, it’s a 60-day window beginning the Monday after the NCAA tournament field is announced.

Recruiting for most JUCO athletes now takes place after those postseason transfer windows close.

“It’s really changed the calendar for our kids and makes it later,” Navarro head men’s basketball coach Grant McMillan said. “So the calendar has completely shifted. Before you would have close to 20 to 30 schools coming here to the gym to watch practices just to get an idea on who is out there. That doesn’t really happen anymore. I’d say recruitment starts about right now when you start to get calls on guys and teams start figuring out [what they need].”

The pitch to Division I recruiters is the same. JUCO athletes have seen significant playing time, while adjusting to college life. That includes experience going to class and managing a college schedule. Some of these athletes because of an extra COVID-19 year of eligibility are playing in their third season at the JUCO level.

Overall, it’s a more polished student-athlete than a high school recruit, Blinn basketball coach and athletics director Scott Schumaker said.

“That’s the advantage,” Schumaker said. “If they go junior college, they are getting to play, in some cases, 30 minutes a game and prove to themselves that, hey, I am good enough to play at that level.”

Most JUCO coaches believe this fact will help regulate the recruiting market back in more robust favor of JUCO players over time. And in the new era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation, JUCO athletes typically cost boosters a whole lot less initially.

“Our kids have played, so there is a more known product there, and conversely, when our kids get there, they’re not trying to get there with an NIL deal,” Mahon said. “That’s another issue that they’re dealing with too. It depends on the level that you go to. It will happen, but for the most part, it doesn’t until that following year.”

Last season, Tyrone Williams, ranked No. 2 in the country in the top JUCO basketball players, signed with Oregon from Grayson in Dennison. Head coach Scott Monarch, who worked under Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams at Marquette, remembered the first time NIL was brought up with Williams.

The Oregon coach told Williams, “I wanted to come by here face to face because you are the only player that I’m recruiting that hasn’t asked about NIL.”

“So after [the coach] left, the kid goes, ‘Hey, coach, what the hell is that?’ I said, ‘You know that Pell check you get? You’re going to get about 10 of them,” Monarch said with a laugh.

Missouri grabbed the top two JUCO men’s basketball recruits last season according to JUCORecruting.com in Garden City’s Mohamed Diarrhea and John A. Logan’s Sean East.

Buzz Williams and the Aggies signed the No. 7 recruit in the country in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.com, in Eric Pratt from Seward County.

Pratt said he was thankful for the opportunity to play for a coach who values JUCO players as much as Williams, because many of his teammates weren’t given the same opportunities.

“The transfer portal made it so much harder, because teams weren’t looking for JUCO guys or high school guys, really,” Pratt said. “They had kids from other colleges that had already had experience. It was a little difficult for some of my friends to get more offers and coaches talking to them and stuff like that.”

In this football recruiting class, plenty of JUCO athletes are finding Division I homes. Alabama claimed the top 2 JUCO recruits from this class, Hutchinson wide receiver Malik Benson and Pearl River linebacker Justin Jefferson. Trinity Valley cornerback Channing Canada is the highest rated Texas JUCO recruit at No. 11 nationally and is signed with nearby TCU. Kilgore’s Leon Bell is No. 18 and has signed with Mississippi State.

UTEP has continued to see the value in JUCO players. Of the 15 players it has signed so far to the 2023 class, 13 come from the junior college ranks. That includes Blinn linebacker Nate Dyman.

Of the 19 players who have already signed with the A&M football team in the 2023 class, all are from high school. As the second national signing day of the recruiting season opens Wednesday, the Aggies are not expected to sign any more players.

Since head coach Jimbo Fisher took over the reigns of the A&M football program in 2018, the Aggies have signed six JUCO players: offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, cornerback Brian George, defensive back Elijah Blades, tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo and running back Earnest Crownover.

Crownover came from Kilgore and saw action in 12 game for the Aggies this season as a blocking back.

“He was one of the model kids that we like to say if you want it done right, you need to be more like Earnest Crownover, for sure,” Kilgore head coach Willie Gooden said. “This is an example of a young man taking the junior college route and betting on himself and going through and executing it and doing it the right way.”

Ultimately, the extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the biggest impact on JUCO recruiting. All of the JUCO coaches interviewed for this story agreed that there are less scholarships available across the board. According to Buzz Williams, who continues to keep his finger on the plus of JUCO athletics, overflow talent at every level has shifted down. For JUCO coaches, that means there are more experienced, talented players that come through their ranks.

The real losers in the current system are high school seniors who have fewer options once they graduate.

“There are a lot of really good players that are qualifiers out of high school now that are not being recruited to the level that they would have been five years ago,” Buzz Williams said. “It’s because so many scholarships are now ... I don’t have a better word for this ... it’s infestation. They stay in the same cycle. ... That scholarship cycle is out of whack because of an extra year, but it’s also out of whack because you’re trading Peter for Paul and where is Johnny going to go? Johnny is going to get a scholarship from the lower level. But what’s happened at the lower level is the best players at the lower level are wanting to transfer up. The worst players at the higher level are transferring down, and it’s going both ways.”