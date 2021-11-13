Rebels take fight to Aggies and prevail at home

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M-Ole Miss top 15 matchup went pretty much the way most Aggie fans thought it would Saturday night.

The defense jammed the line of scrimmage, attacking the running backs. The offense set a physical tone by running the ball, winning the line of scrimmage. Then the defense finished what it started by turning a pair of late turnovers into touchdowns to seal a most satisfying 29-19 victory.

The only thing that went wrong was which team did the punishing. It was the Rebels imposing their will on the Aggies, not the other way around.

Ole Miss entered the game ranked 108th nationally against the run, but the Aggies mustered only a pair of first downs on the ground in the first half. Ole Miss, meanwhile, gutted A&M for 10 first downs as the Rebels rushed for 192 yards, averaging 5.8 yards a pop.

Ole Miss ran a lot of misdirection and went in a hurry, which is their method of operations, but the Rebels also ran right at the Aggies. That might have been the biggest surprise. They didn’t try to soft-shoe around the Aggies or lean on modern-age, spread-em-out tricks.

And it worked.

A&M had been allowing only 123.1 yards rushing per game. Ole Miss had that sometime in the second quarter.