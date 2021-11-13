Rebels take fight to Aggies and prevail at home

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M-Ole Miss top 15 matchup went pretty much the way most Aggie fans thought it would Saturday night.
The defense jammed the line of scrimmage, attacking the running backs. The offense set a physical tone by running the ball, winning the line of scrimmage. Then the defense finished what it started by turning a pair of late turnovers into touchdowns to seal a most satisfying 29-19 victory.
The only thing that went wrong was which team did the punishing. It was the Rebels imposing their will on the Aggies, not the other way around.
Ole Miss entered the game ranked 108th nationally against the run, but the Aggies mustered only a pair of first downs on the ground in the first half. Ole Miss, meanwhile, gutted A&M for 10 first downs as the Rebels rushed for 192 yards, averaging 5.8 yards a pop.
Ole Miss ran a lot of misdirection and went in a hurry, which is their method of operations, but the Rebels also ran right at the Aggies. That might have been the biggest surprise. They didn’t try to soft-shoe around the Aggies or lean on modern-age, spread-em-out tricks.
And it worked.
A&M had been allowing only 123.1 yards rushing per game. Ole Miss had that sometime in the second quarter.
All of that running freed up the passing game for Matt Corral, who threw for 247 yards on 24-of-37 passing with a touchdown, but the Heisman Trophy hopeful wasn’t the story. Ole Miss’ offensive line along with hard-running backs and an inspired defensive effort won this game. In many ways, Corral was just along for the ride.
The Aggies were lucky they trailed only 15-0 at halftime, but it didn’t matter in the end, because the deficit was too large considering how well Ole Miss was playing.
The game was A&M’s first true road test of the season, and the Aggies don’t look ready. Credit goes to Ole Miss. The Rebels deserve to take the bow the same way A&M did for beating Alabama and Auburn at Kyle Field.
In their comfortable confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Rebels came out swinging. The Aggies battled back in the third quarter to make a game of it, but the Rebels delivered a haymaker by turning a pair of interceptions into touchdowns. It was an impressive showing for Ole Miss, rather painful for A&M, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
We should have seen this coming, considering the way college football has gone this season. A&M sweeps the SEC’s Alabama schools but loses to the Mississippi tandem.
Go figure.
