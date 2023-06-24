It’s been more than three decades since former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum first met a 17-year old defensive lineman from Plano named Terry Price, but he didn’t skip a beat retelling the story in his trademark Texas drawl.

Price’s former college coach was one of many who spent Friday remembering the life of the former Aggie defensive lineman and A&M defensive ends coach after Price died at the age of 55.

“He was one of those special guys who was in coaching for the right reasons,” Slocum told The Eagle. “He cared about his players and was trying to make them better, and his players really cared [for him]. I was around them enough to see. He cooked out for them on a regular basis and would have them over to his house and cook, not only his position but other players would come over. He was one of the favorites on the team.”

For as unique as Price’s recruitment turned out to be, Slocum had little chance of forgetting it. Price’s father and high school coach made it known to all interested colleges that he would not allow any recruiting contact during his son’s senior season. Any violation of that rule would disqualify a program from signing Price, said Slocum, who then served as A&M’s defensive coordinator under Jackie Sherrill.

“I didn’t call,” Slocum said with a laugh. “It was kind of an unusual deal for recruiting, but we went along with it.”

When Price’s senior season at Plano ended, A&M was one of the schools invited to make a recruiting pitch to the Price family. The Aggies’ selling points proved successful. Price selected College Station as one of the destinations for his five official recruiting trips.

“He came down with his parents on a recruiting weekend — the last weekend, in fact — and they went back home and met as a family and called and said, ‘We’re coming to A&M,’” Slocum said.

From 1986-89, Price lined up on the front line of A&M’s famous “Wrecking Crew” defense, helping the Aggies claim Southwest Conference titles in 1986 and ’87. A&M went 34-14 overall, including a perfect 4-0 record against Texas, and lost only three games at Kyle Field during Price’s career. He led the A&M defensive line in tackles as a junior and a senior and was named to the All-SWC team and an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News after his senior year.

“He came in and was a heck of a player, a heck of an addition to our team,” Slocum said. “Was really a classy guy and a smart guy and really helped us. We had a couple championship seasons there, and he was playing and helped us do that.”

And from early on, Slocum said he could see a future coach in the making with Price. After Price spent two seasons in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, he gave Slocum a call asking for advice on how to get into the coaching game. Now the Aggies’ head coach, Slocum said he was eager to bring Price back to Aggieland as a graduate assistant in 1994.

“He just loved the game and loved to play and was such a high-character kind of guy, and I wasn’t surprised at all,” Slocum said of Price’s call.

And Price’s coaching resume got an immediate boost. The Aggies held offenses to 92.4 rushing yards per game en route to a 10-0-1 record and a final AP ranking of eighth nationally in Price’s one season as a grad assistant.

Price formed a bond with then A&M defensive coordinator Tommy Tuberville, who brought Price along with him for stops at Ole Miss and Auburn between 1995-2008. He also reunited as an assistant under Tuberville for a season at Texas Tech in 2011.

“Terry Price was one of the best line coaches of our time,” now Senator Tuberville said in a statement sent to The Eagle. “I was proud to work alongside him for more than a decade, and with his leadership we accomplished amazing things at three different college football programs. Much more importantly he was a close friend for nearly three decades. I join millions of football fans in mourning his loss, and I want to offer my condolences to Kenya, Alexander, and Devin, who were the center of his universe.”

It didn’t take long for Price to earn a reputation in the highest ranks of the college coaching sphere. Slocum chuckles when he remembers a conversation he had with an old friend, hall of fame Auburn head coach Pat Dye, who won four Southeastern Conference championships and three SEC coach of the year awards in a 19-year career that ended with a 220-153-5 overall record.

“That Terry Price ... he’s one hell of a football coach,” Dye once told Slocum.

Former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin brought Price back home to A&M in 2012 to run the defensive line, and Price remained on staff through two different coaching regimes until his death Friday. He developed high-level talent including No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett. But he also made human connections with even more players who never played a down of football in the NFL. It was a quality that made Price a decorated recruiter and something that stuck out to Slocum when he watched a veteran Price manage his position group.

“When he’d go into a home with a family and this is going to be the guy coaching your son, kids just gravitated to him,” Slocum said. “He was such a sincere guy, and he know what he was doing.”

As an award-winning grill master, Price endeared himself to his football players by hosting several barbecues throughout each year. Slocum said though he was invited, he never had the chance to partake in Price’s cooking. He did, however, continue a friendship that started decades prior when Price decided to make A&M his home. In recent years, Slocum hosted Price and his two sons at his ranch, spending time riding around the land and making memories.

That’s why Slocum said he was grateful he was granted the opportunity to visit Price in a Houston hospital Monday to say his goodbyes. Slocum said though Price was unable to communicate and was hooked up to a multitude of devices, Price knew he was there.

“His opened up and looked at me, and I could tell that he was talking to me through his eyes,” Slocum said. “I got some things said that needed to be said, and I was so thankful that I got to see him one last time.”

Five days after that private moment, Slocum joined the chorus of people in all areas of the football world remembering one of the sport’s favorite sons.

“He was just such a good guy,” Slocum said. “It came across loud and clear when you talked to him. ... He was one of those kind of guys you couldn’t help but like.”