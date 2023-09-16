A one-hour weather delay before the opening kick didn’t damper the Kyle Field crowd’s enthusiasm or the Aggies’ ability to throw the ball in a 47-3 Texas A&M win over Louisiana-Monroe. Here is the rapid reaction to the game:

Why did A&M win? Quarterback Conner Weigman’s arm was all the Aggies really needed to down the Sun Belt opponent. Weigman dished out dimes to an assortment of receivers. It was of no consequence if the pocket was clean or collapsed or if the throw required a traditional or lower arm slot - Weigman delivered when his number was called. Weigman threw for 337 yards while completing 86.2% of his passes (25 of 29) and a touchdown. Weigman’s 86.2% efficiency was 0.4% off of the all-time school record set by Gary Kubiak against Arkansas in 1981.

On the other hand, it was easy to say the defense rebounded after the Aggies’ loss at Miami last weekend - holding the Warhawks to three points - but it wasn’t a performance that gave much confidence to the Southeastern Conference schedule ahead. The Aggie defense grew into the game as the score got more out of hand. While the game was still in the balance early in the second quarter, the Warhawks were averaging 20.5 yards per completion and 7 yards per rush. They finished the game averaging 4.1 yards on the ground and 15.8 yards through the air.

Who stood out? Before the game even began, it was who were the guys not suited up that drew the most attention. The Aggies were without leading wide receiver Evan Stewart, starting safety Jardin Gilbert and cornerback Tony Grimes, all of whom where not suited out during warmups. Once the game kicked off, it became evident that staring center Bryce Foster and starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell would also not be able to play Saturday.

In Stewart’s absence, junior Jahdae Walker stepped into the spotlight with a 110-yard game on five catches. He also reeled in his first career touchdown late in the first quarter.

Veteran wideout Ainias Smith also made a much-anticipated breakout to the season with a 127-yard receiving day.

What was the key play of the game? Can we call a field goal kick a play? Though Weigman was rolling, the Aggies did struggle to punch the ball into the end zone in the first half and relied on kicker Randy Bond to go 4-for-4 kicking with a long of 52 yards.

What was a key stat? Saturday marked the first game with two A&M receivers that surpassed the century mark in yards since 2018. In A&M’s 26-23 win over South Carolina, wide receiver Quartney Davis collected 127 yards on nine catches. Also, tight end Jace Sternberger picked up 145 yards on seven catches with a touchdown. Sternberger also had a memorable reception dragging a Gamecock defender approximately 10 yards before going down.

What does this mean moving forward? The biggest question Saturday was discovering if the Aggies were ready for SEC play which begins next week versus Auburn. The passing game appears to be ready for most anything thrown at it. Defense, well, the jury is still out on that unit. With both Alabama and Georgia struggling in victories on Saturday, the whole SEC looks a little bit more open than it did when the season began. Can the Aggies make the necessary improvements to take advantage?

"We start the SEC schedule next week," head coach Jimbo Fisher told the SEC Network after the game. "We're going to have [a] murderers' row right now and we've got a great Auburn team coming in here next week. You've got to worry about yourself before you can worry about your opponents and be able to execute your game plan and know what you're trying to do. We did a good job of that and now we've got to start down the SEC and the season begins."