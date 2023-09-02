One game into the Bobby Petrino experiment at Texas A&M and the new offensive coordinator is already providing returns. The Aggie football team bounced New Mexico in the season opener 52-10 thanks to 411 yards of total offense.

Why did A&M win? The Aggie offense looked reborn from the slogging, mostly ineffective version it put out a season prior. Petrino, who called plays from the coaches box on the west side of Kyle Field, dialed up a ever-revolving mix of formations and motions that kept the Lobos on their heels. The Aggie defense also held the Lobos to an average 4.1 yards per play and, in turn, 10 points.

Who stood out? Quarterback Conner Weigman demonstrated most of the passes he had in his toolbox, including plenty of accurate deep balls. He finished the night 18 for 23 with 236 yards and 5 touchdowns. His four first-half scores marked the first time an Aggie had collected a quartet in one half since Nick Starkel did it, also against New Mexico, in 2017. He also had the best completion percentage of any Aggie quarterback since Kellen Mond’s 81.3% night against Tennessee in 2020.

Possibly even more impressive was the performance of wide receiver Noah Thomas, who reeled in 6 catches for 74 yards and 3 touchdowns. He recorded scores on every one of his first three catches of the game. The sophomore scored two touchdowns in the entirety of last season. He was bested in yards by Evan Stewart's 115, who also collected two touchdowns.

Defensively, newcomer Josh DeBerry started at cornerback and stepped into the spotlight with a team-high 10 tackles, including seven solo tackles. He also picked up a sack, an interception, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

What was the key play of the game? It’s hard to pick just one in a dominating performance, but Noah Thomas’s near one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter, while fending off a defender with his off hand, was impressive. It was a perfect 34-yard touchdown pass from Weigman as well.

What was the key stat? Weigman completed five passes of 20-plus yards during Saturday’s game. He completed five passes of 20-plus yards through the entirety of his 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Petrino and the Aggies were taking shots against man coverage, which hasn’t been a regular occurrence in the Aggie offense over the last several years.

What does this mean moving forward? Petrino and the Aggie offense have set a high bar for the season. Sure, it was only a win against Group of Five New Mexico. However, if the Aggies can operate with the same kind of efficiency, it could be the special kind of season A&M fans have yearned for since 2020.