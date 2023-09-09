MIAMI, Fla. -- In a battle between a pair of 2022 five-win programs, it was Miami (2-0) who will get the credit for a program turnaround after a 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1) at Hard Rock Stadium. Here is the rapid reaction from the game:

Why did A&M lose? In the first half, the Aggies had no answer for the constant barrage of delayed blitzes that Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry dialed up. Quarterback Conner Weigman had little-to-no time to find receivers beyond a few yards from the line of scrimmage and was put on the ground several times. In the second half, the Aggies turned the ball over twice and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke made the most of it.

Who stood out? Miami’s Kameron Kinchens made two of the biggest plays for the Hurricanes in the game. After A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith slipped in open space on a 1st and 10 throw, Weigman’s pass darted right into the stomach of Kinchens who took advantage of the unlucky moment. Miami then capitalized and made it a two-score game with a 34-yard field goal. Then, with the Aggies driving at the end of the third quarter with eyes on retaking the lead, Kinchens dove on an Armari Daniels fumble, recovering the ball for the Hurricanes on the Aggie 31. Miami turned the fumble into a touchdown. Unfortunately, Kinchens, an All-American, was carted off the field on a backboard with two minutes to play after making a tackle on A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith. ESPN reported that Kinchens was alert and talking to trainers when he was carted off the field.

Van Dyke, who played with a splint on his throwing-hand pointer finger, showed no signs of any kind of injury. A&M’s pass rush gave him plenty of time to work through his progressions, but he delivered accurate balls at a 21 for 30 clip. He tossed for 374 yards and set a new career high with five touchdown passes.

For A&M, Weigman did not have a bad game. He completed 31-of-53 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He did well to spin or step out of pressure and deliver passes, even when his blockers let guys run at him unimpeded. He also took plenty of hard shots and got back up to make the next play. The players around him just made his day that much more difficult.

What was the key play of the game? It certainly wasn’t his fault, but Weigman’s third-quarter interception, the first of his career, pulled what little momentum the Aggies had left back to the Hurricanes. Smith had found cushion in the middle of Miami’s zone defense, but slipped, allowing the already released pass to sail into the arms of Kinchens.

What was a key stat? Miami averaged 18.8 yards per completion in the game. Some of that came from passes downfield, but a majority was shorter passes to the outside that forced A&M’s defensive backs to make open-field tackles. Pulling Hurricane wide outs down in space was a problem throughout the game.

What does this mean moving forward? The success the Aggies had in the New Mexico game was just that - success against New Mexico. There wasn’t a phase of the game that can’t be scrutinized and the week ahead will leave the 12th Man wringing hands, wondering if the program has really turned the corner from the woes of 2022.