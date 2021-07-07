R.C. Slocum steps down from College Football Playoff committee

Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum is stepping down from his position on the College Football Playoff committee due to health reasons, according to a release from the CFP.

Slocum, 76, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma late last month.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the committee,” Slocum said. “While I will miss the conversation and debate with my fellow committee members, I will always have fond memories of my two years with the group. I know college football is in good hands with them moving forward.”

Slocum was named to the 13-member committee in January of 2019 and his three-year term was slated to end February of 2022. In 2019, the committee selected LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma for the playoff. In Slocum's second season, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame made the four-team field.

The Aggies finished fifth in the final 2020 CFP rankings, getting nudged out by Notre Dame. Slocum had to recuse himself from any discussions the committee had concerning A&M.

Former Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington head coach Tyrone Willingham will take Slocum’s place.