R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Slocum said in a Facebook post over the weekend that he spent several days at M.D. Anderson last week doing various tests.

"Please put me you [sic] on your prayer list," Slocum wrote in the post. "I am a firm believer that God is in control and can still do miraculous things."

Slocum coached the A&M football team from 1989-2002, becoming the winningest coach in school history after compiling a 123-47-2 record in 14 seasons. He is tied with Homer Norton as the Aggies' longest tenured head coach, and adding 16 years as an assistant, Slocum holds the longest tenure of any coach in A&M history.

Slocum led the Aggies to four conference championships, including the school's latest conference title -- the Big 12 Conference championship in 1998. He was named to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012 and is a member of the A&M Athletic Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

During Slocum's time as A&M's coach, the Aggies were particularly successful at home, amassing a 67-11-1 record at Kyle Field during his 14-year tenure. That stretch included home winning streaks of 29 and 22 games.