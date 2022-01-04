R.C. Slocum announces that he's cancer free

“Today, I had testing done at M.D. Anderson in Houston and met with my doctor there, Dr. Nathan Fowler, Head of the Department of Lymphoma,” Slocum said. “He told me that I am now cancer free. I want to thank him, and the staff at MDA. Also, Dr. Juddi Yeh, nurses, and staff at Baylor Scott and White in College Station. In addition, I thank my Lord and Savior, and all those that prayed for my healing. To God be the Glory. Last, but certainly not least, I thank my wife Nel for her love and support throughout this trial.”