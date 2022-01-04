R.C. Slocum announces that he's cancer free

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum announced he is cancer free on Facebook late Monday night.
“Today, I had testing done at M.D. Anderson in Houston and met with my doctor there, Dr. Nathan Fowler, Head of the Department of Lymphoma,” Slocum said. “He told me that I am now cancer free. I want to thank him, and the staff at MDA. Also, Dr. Juddi Yeh, nurses, and staff at Baylor Scott and White in College Station. In addition, I thank my Lord and Savior, and all those that prayed for my healing. To God be the Glory. Last, but certainly not least, I thank my wife Nel for her love and support throughout this trial.”
Slocum was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June. He had 12 chemotherapy treatments, the last on Nov. 29 at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic.
“I feel like I’m gradually making a comeback,” Slocum said on Dec. 27. “I still walk a little wobbly, but I feel good.”
Slocum lost 30 pounds during the ordeal, but weighed 201 last week, just six pounds shy of the weight he’d carried for the last 25 years.
“I’ve been over 190 now for a month,” Slocum said.
Slocum, while working on strengthening his body in a return to normalcy, also has received a COVID booster shot, a flu shot and a third shot for people whose immune system has been compromised.
“I haven’t been going anywhere, I haven’t been around people,” Slocum said. “I’ve been living in isolation where I couldn’t have anyone over, I couldn’t go anywhere.”
Slocum is the winningest coach in school history, going 123-47-2 in 14 seasons. He also spent 16 seasons as an Aggie assistant, the last nine as defensive coordinator.