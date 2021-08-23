Quartet of Texas A&M players earn All-America honors

A quartet of Texas A&M juniors made the Associated Press preseason All-America football team with offensive tackle Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal on the first team and running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer on the second team. Green was a second-team pick last season after A&M went 9-1.

The sixth-ranked Aggies were among eight teams with a pair of first-team All-Americans. Seventh-ranked Iowa State and ninth-ranked Notre Dame led the way with three players each. ISU had running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose on the first team, while Notre Dame had defensive back Kyle Hamilton, guard Cain Madden who transferred from Marshall in the offseason, and running back Kyren Williams, who made the team as an all-purpose player.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto made the team, while defending national champion Alabama was represented by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and offensive tackle Evan Neal. Clemson’s two first-team All-Americans were receiver Justyn Ross, who missed all last season with a neck injury, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. Ohio State's Chris Olave is the other first-team receiver, and Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett made the preseason first team after being a second-team selection after last season.