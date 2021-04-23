Quarterbacks ready to go in Texas A&M's Maroon & White Game

When Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Haynes King took the field for the first time as an Aggie at Alabama’s Bryant-Deny Stadium, there was little the four-star recruit from Longview could do wrong.
The Aggies already trailed 52-24 in the fourth quarter. King completed 1 of 3 passes for 17 yards and rushed five times for a team-high 43 yards in his one drive, which ended in an interception. The online message boards issued rave reviews.
The standard for excellence will be much higher for King and the other two quarterbacks vying for the starting job at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Aggies hold their annual Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field.
“They are very competitive, very intelligent, have excellent physical ability running or throwing, and I think can lead this team,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I think that in all three of those guys.”
The bar left by departing quarterback Kellen Mond is high. Mond, who awaits the NFL draft next weekend, claimed the A&M career records for pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense.
“Hopefully we can continue to play understanding the standard which Kellen has set for us to play at and the things we were able to do,” Fisher said. “They understand in watching his preparation, his work ethic, his demeanor and his competitive nature on the field that it’s the level we play at. Hopefully, the next guy can push the standard up even more.”
Both King and returning sophomore Zach Calzada spent time backing up Mond. In his redshirt freshman season, the 6-foot-4 Calzada from Sugar Hill, Georgia, saw action in three games, including a two-touchdown performance against Lamar. King completed 2 of 4 passes in two games last season, throwing for 59 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina.
The wildcard is true freshman Eli Stowers, who came to A&M as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the country according to 247Sports.com with an arm stronger than his years suggest.
“It’s an open competition,” Fisher said before spring practice began. “There’s no set pattern. They’re all going to get the same amount of reps, and we’re going to see who we think gives our team the best chance to win.”
The key piece to the puzzle may be which quarterback can elevate the play of his teammates considering A&M lost four starters from the offensive line and has a wide receiving corps lacking experience.
“Everybody else’s screw ups, you’ve got to clean that up,” Fisher said. “You’re like Mama. When everybody makes a mess, it’s your job to clean it up. The great ones, you don’t even realize other people mess up, because they clean it up so well. That’s something our team has to realize. They need to play better around these young guys, because they’re not ready to clean up after everybody. They’re first-time moms.”
Saturday’s spring game will closely resemble a full scrimmage with some potential modifications due to injuries. Some offensive linemen might play on both teams, Fisher said.
Fisher has said he prefers to evaluate quarterbacks in game situations, not in standard practices. In front of fans Saturday, the spotlight will shine more brightly on A&M’s young trio of quarterbacks.
“Don’t let it overwhelm them, which I would be shocked if they do,” Fisher said. “They’ve all done a really good job of that. I’ve been really pleased with their performance. It isn’t perfect. We’ve got a long ways to go, but they’ve done a really good job in my opinion in some of the situations and tough situations we’ve put them through in spring practice.”
NOTES — Fisher said Saturday’s scrimmage will feature first teams facing second teams in most situations, with a lineman rotating between squads. ... Around 14 players in A&M’s two-deep depth chart will not participate in the spring game, Fisher said. Some were from injuries carried over before the spring and some are new. The tight end position has been hit hardest, Fisher said. Jalen Wydermyer and Blake Smith sat out of spring practice while recovering from injuries sustained before the spring. Sophomore Baylor Cupp, who has missed the last two seasons due to injury, has rested through the last portion of spring camp as he attempts to stay healthy heading into the fall. Tight end Max Wright also has worked through injuries, though Fisher said he should be available Saturday.