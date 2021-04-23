Quarterbacks ready to go in Texas A&M's Maroon & White Game

“Don’t let it overwhelm them, which I would be shocked if they do,” Fisher said. “They’ve all done a really good job of that. I’ve been really pleased with their performance. It isn’t perfect. We’ve got a long ways to go, but they’ve done a really good job in my opinion in some of the situations and tough situations we’ve put them through in spring practice.”

NOTES — Fisher said Saturday’s scrimmage will feature first teams facing second teams in most situations, with a lineman rotating between squads. ... Around 14 players in A&M’s two-deep depth chart will not participate in the spring game, Fisher said. Some were from injuries carried over before the spring and some are new. The tight end position has been hit hardest, Fisher said. Jalen Wydermyer and Blake Smith sat out of spring practice while recovering from injuries sustained before the spring. Sophomore Baylor Cupp, who has missed the last two seasons due to injury, has rested through the last portion of spring camp as he attempts to stay healthy heading into the fall. Tight end Max Wright also has worked through injuries, though Fisher said he should be available Saturday.