Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.

“I think the rumor was I couldn’t run, that I couldn’t run last year,” Johnson said. “I got to run a little in the spring game and just a chance to change the perception I guess.”

Johnson’s play changed the perception of A&M’s offense after an upset loss to Appalachian State last week. It also showed he can move well enough to gain yards despite the fact that he lost out in training camp to Haynes King, who originally won the starting quarterback job in part because of his running ability.

Johnson finished with just 23 yards on seven carries, but asked how he felt after winning his first start at A&M, he didn’t mince words.

“Freaking awesome,” Johnson said.

After being named the starter days before the win, the LSU transfer completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, his first TD pass since the game winner against the Aggies in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last season.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said that while it was a tough decision to make a change, it was Johnson’s consistency in practice leading up to Saturday’s game that won him the open job.

“I thought he played an outstanding game, made plays and a touchdown throw and no turnovers,” Fisher said.

A week after producing just one drive of over 45 yards, the Aggies saw instant results from Johnson. The left-hander spearheaded a drive of 55 yards on eight plays leading to a 26-yard field goal by walk-on kicker Randy Bond, making his first start over previous starter Caden Davis.

Miami countered quickly with a game-tying field goal on its first drive but later handed the Aggies points by muffing a punt on its own 28-yard line. Freshman running back LJ Johnson tallied his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard rush to end the drive and give the Aggies a 10-3 halftime lead.

Max Johnson’s 11-yard run early in the third quarter sparked the Aggies’ final scoring drive. He finished it with a 25-yard TD pass to running back Devon Achane for a 17-3 lead with 10:29 left in the third.

Miami kicker Andrews Borregales hit 3 of 5 field goals, missing one left from 49 yards in the first quarter and getting one blocked by Aggie redshirt freshman defensive lineman Albert Regis. In 15 games with the Hurricanes, Borregales had missed just four field goals prior to Saturday.

Miami posted 392 total yards of offense, including 217 passing from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and 85 on the ground by Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish.

The Aggies were without four true freshmen, including defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie and wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall who were suspended due to a violation of team rules.

The absence of Harris and Bouie became a talking point as defensive backs fell by the wayside due to targeting penalties and injury. On his first play of the game, A&M cornerback Brian George was flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact and ejected. Less than three minutes later, veteran safety Demani Richardson was pegged with another targeting penalty, ending his night with three quarters left in the game.

“You know football soft when you try to make sure you make a perfect form tackle and still get called for targeting,” Richardson posted on Twitter shortly after the game.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones provided some depth by returning to action after missing the first two games due to injury. Freshman safety Bryce Anderson stepped in for Richardson, and the pair led the Aggies in tackles with Jones collecting nine and Anderson eight. Eight of Jones’ tackles were solo stops.

A&M’s defense, however, continued a trend of struggling to get off the field. Miami held the ball for over 34 minutes and 77 plays, while the Aggie offense ran just 52 plays.

Fisher shook his head and laughed when reminded of the fact that he won’t return to Kyle Field until Oct. 29 with a neutral-site matchup against Arkansas next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and road trips to Mississippi State and Alabama after that.

However, now he knows he can travel with an offense that can move the ball enough to beat a top 15 opponent.

“You had to win this game,” Fisher said. “It was a tough game coming off a tough loss, and now it doesn’t get any easier. It’s the shot we needed.”