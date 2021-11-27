Quarter-by-quarter look at Texas A&M's 27-24 loss at LSU

FIRST QUARTER
Center of attention: LSU’s Ed Orgeron, who coached his final game at Tiger Stadium, got a warm applause when he came out for pregame warmups. The applause grew louder during introductions when the public address announcer said: “Thanks for the memories, Coach O.”
Three-point gift: Texas A&M freshman cornerback Tyreek Chappell committed a holding penalty that wiped out an incomplete pass on third-and-9, giving LSU a first down. The Tigers picked up another 18 yards and got a 50-yard field goal by Cade York.
Nowhere to run: A&M had to punt from deep in its own territory after gaining only 3 yards in three plays from its 12. LSU sophomore defensive end BJ Ojulari blew up a second-down sweep by Isaiah Spiller for a 3-yard loss during the possession.
Key statistic: LSU had a 92-21 edge in yards.
SECOND QUARTER
Surprise attack: LSU’s Max Johnson threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins, who got behind A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones on the play. The Tigers kept extra blockers in on the third-and-2 play to give Johnson time to drop in a perfect pass.
Gift sack: LSU linebacker Damone Clark and end Soni Fonua were credited with a 4-yard sack when A&M quarterback Zach Calzada lost his balance and fell trying to change direction.
Muhammad strikes again: A&M second-year freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Calzada, who made the throw in the face of Clark racing at him untouched on a blitz. It was A&M’s lone third-down completion of the first half and Muhammad’s third touchdown grab in five quarters.
Sack and screen: Calzada was sacked for an 8-yard loss, which led to a punt with 96 seconds left in the half. LSU junior wide receiver Trey Palmer then turned a screen pass at the left hash into a 61-yard touchdown catch. Palmer eluded A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert diving for him at the A&M 15 to score with 32 seconds left.
Key statistic: LSU had 16 yards rushing on five carries, and A&M had 2 yards on nine carries.
THIRD QUARTER
Still struggling: A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer had a false start before the first snap of the second half. A&M then dropped back-to-back passes and punted after a third straight misfire.
Finding room but no end zone: LSU rushed only three defenders on a play, giving Calzada plenty of time to find Muhammad for 39 yards to the LSU 16. The Aggies couldn’t gain another yard, settling for a 33-yard Seth Small field goal.
Bowling for yards: LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price had a 29-yard run, shedding A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr., who lowered his shoulder but couldn’t bring down the 223-pounder as he gained an extra 19 yards after contact.
Key statistic: A&M had six first downs, one less than it had in the entire first half.
FOURTH QUARTER
Finishing act: A&M junior wide receiver Jalen Preston caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Devon Achane accounted for the other 60 yards. It was Preston’s first touchdown catch of the season and second of his career.
From disaster to lead: Calzada avoided a third-down sack that would have pushed A&M out of field-goal range by spinning away from Ojulari. He then completed the TD pass to Preston, who was at the original line of scrimmage in front of the A&M bench.
Game-winner: LSU’s Jenkins caught a 28-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to cap a nine-play, 85-yard drive that included an 11-yard catch on fourth down by tight end Jack Bech for his first reception of the game.
Key statistic: A&M still hasn’t won at Tiger Stadium since joining the Southeastern Conference, dropping to 0-5 in Death Valley since 2013.
— ROBERT CESSNA