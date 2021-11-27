Quarter-by-quarter look at Texas A&M's 27-24 loss at LSU

Muhammad strikes again: A&M second-year freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Calzada, who made the throw in the face of Clark racing at him untouched on a blitz. It was A&M’s lone third-down completion of the first half and Muhammad’s third touchdown grab in five quarters.

Sack and screen: Calzada was sacked for an 8-yard loss, which led to a punt with 96 seconds left in the half. LSU junior wide receiver Trey Palmer then turned a screen pass at the left hash into a 61-yard touchdown catch. Palmer eluded A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert diving for him at the A&M 15 to score with 32 seconds left.

Key statistic: LSU had 16 yards rushing on five carries, and A&M had 2 yards on nine carries.

THIRD QUARTER

Still struggling: A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer had a false start before the first snap of the second half. A&M then dropped back-to-back passes and punted after a third straight misfire.

Finding room but no end zone: LSU rushed only three defenders on a play, giving Calzada plenty of time to find Muhammad for 39 yards to the LSU 16. The Aggies couldn’t gain another yard, settling for a 33-yard Seth Small field goal.