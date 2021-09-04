 Skip to main content
Quarter-by-quarter breakdown of Texas A&M-Kent State
Texas A&M vs. Kent State
Cassie Stricker

FIRST QUARTER

  • Unlikely offender: Texas A&M’s first mistake was a holding call on right tackle Kenyon Green. The consensus All-American who is moving from right guard was flagged on A&M’s fifth play. The Aggies recovered from the first-and-20 en route to a touchdown.
  • Welcome to the big time: A&M true freshman defensive lineman Shemar Turner came up with a 6-yard sack on third own, forcing Kent State to settle for a field goal.
  • King’s elusiveness: A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King eluded the rush and rolled right, passing to tight end Jalen Wydermyer who caught the ball inches off the turf for 13 yards and a first down.
  • Key statistic: King was 7-of-10 passing for 62 yards with two rushes for 15 yards.

Watch now as the Texas A&M football team takes the field for the first time this season against Kent State during the Red, White and Blue Out at Kyle Field.

SECOND QUARTER

  • Mad scramble: King went from sideline to sideline for 14 yards on third-and-10 that brought a roar from the crowd.
  • Sputtering: A&M faced third-and-2 at the Kent State 30, but failed to pick up a first down on two straight runs by Devon Achane.
  • Game’s first turnover: King’s pass to Chase Lane was deflected by the defender covering Lane, allowing Kent State safety Elvis Hines to intercept and return it 16 yards.
  • Key statistic: A&M had no points in the quarter, two interceptions and turned the ball over on downs.

THIRD QUARTER

  • Settling for three: A&M thought it had picked up a first down to the Kent State 16 on an 11-yard reception by Ainias Smith on third-and-4, but senior transfer offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson was called for holding. A play later, Seth Small hit a 36-yard field goal.
  • Targeting to touchdown: A&M safety Leon O’Neal was initially called for targeting, but a review overturned the call and two plays later, O’Neal returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
  • Backup power: A&M running back Achane had a 63-yard touchdown run to cap a five-play, 82-yard drive. Starting running back Isaiah Spiller had three carries for 14 yards before Achane showed his speed that made the sophomore an All-American in track.
  • Key statistic: A&M averaged 12.4 yards per play in rolling to 195 yards.

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Multi-talented Smith: Sure-handed A&M punt returner Smith caught a high 28-yard punt and alertly returned it 16 yards.
  • Smith finishes what he started: Smith caught a slant over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to cap a 53-yard drive.
  • Big run: Kent State’s Xavier Williams 38-yard run on third-and-2 put the Golden Flashes in position to score their first touchdown.
  • Key statistic: A&M never punted.

-- Robert Cessna

Kent State Postgame: Jimbo Fisher

