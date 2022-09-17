QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope.

Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.

Johnson’s statistics won’t earn him any player of the week honors. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He added seven carries for 23 yards. Johnson’s greatest asset was the final score, calming a unit and team that needed it coming off a humbling 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

Johnson made enough plays to complement A&M’s two biggest playmakers, running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Ainias Smith, who combined for 204 of the team’s 264 total yards of offense.

When given time, Johnson didn’t miss open receivers. He showed great arm strength in making Miami defend the whole field. He didn’t get rattled by a trio of sacks nor Miami’s pressure. He didn’t fumble or make an ill-advised throw and led by example, matching the grit shown by Achane and Smith.

Johnson and the offense were helped by the return of sophomore center Bryce Foster, another calming force that was certainly needed on a day when things got worse before they got better.

Johnson and the offense took a hit before they took the field as A&M suspended four true freshmen for breaking team rules. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were big losses. Missing those players would have been an excuse for A&M had it lost, but Johnson and an equally tough defense stepped up and won the game.

Now the challenge will be to build on it, but inserting Johnson into the starting lineup and his response amounted to a big step forward for A&M.