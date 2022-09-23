QB Max Johnson continuing effort to be right fit at Texas A&M

When quarterback Max Johnson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, it didn’t take long for seven or eight schools to reach out to him, Johnson’s father and former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson said.

But there was only one school the Johnsons reached out to themselves, and Max Johnson will play for that school again Saturday in his second start for No. 23 Texas A&M.

“It just felt like it was the right fit,” Brad Johnson said.

Saturday’s Southwest Classic matchup against No. 10 Arkansas will mark the first time Max Johnson has thrown a pass in a Southeastern Conference game since leading LSU past A&M in the final game of last season. He’s an Aggie now in large part because of his family’s familiarity with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Brad Johnson, a former Florida State quarterback, has known Fisher for years. Fisher also recruited Max Johnson heavily out of high school before the quarterback ultimately decided on LSU.

But Fisher didn’t initially see Max Johnson as the best fit for his starting quarterback, electing to go with Haynes King for the first two games of the season. The same scenario played out during his freshman season at LSU when Max Johnson lost out to Myles Brennan at the start of the season but eventually became the Tiger starter for the last two games of the season.

When history repeated itself this season, his father, who had a 17-year NFL carer with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, had the same message for his son.

“Some things are out of your control, and all you can control is your attitude and effort,” Brad Johnson said. “He felt like he had played really, really well in the scrimmages and was just looking for an opportunity to play. ... He felt like he had the respect of this teammates and was just looking for an opportunity to get a chance to play.”

A loss to Appalachian State in which the Aggie offense couldn’t mount a sustained attack presented Max Johnson with the opportunity against then-No. 13 Miami. Though average in many ways, the junior’s 10-for-20 passing performance for 140 yards and a touchdown provided enough offensive spark to help beat the Hurricanes 17-9. He also was without two productive wide receivers in freshmen Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, out due to suspension.

“There was players missing. There was a lot going on,” Brad Johnson said. “It was a heated game against a really good team. Whatever it takes to win is what you want from everybody. The win was the most satisfactory part about it for everyone.”

The elder Johnson said his son has the attributes to fit well into Fisher’s system. Arkansas, though a challenge in physicality near the line of scrimmage, might offer a chance for the Aggie passing game to shine this weekend. The Razorbacks rank 131st in the nation in passing yards allowed at 353 per game.

“Max is very decisive with his reads, understand protections, is accurate with the ball, gets the most out of his teammates and loves to compete,” Brad Johnson said. “This is a really good team when they get rolling. I think their team is going to gradually get better and better each week and hopefully come out with a win this week.”

Max Johnson, who threw for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns in 18 games at LSU, said he quickly found comfort within Fisher’s system.

“This whole offseason ... I got here in January and was able to meet with the coaches and understand the offense and what they want to accomplish,” Johnson said after beating Miami. “Coach Fisher did a great job of calling plays and building around our playmakers.”

Some of that play calling revolves around using Johnson’s legs, which until recently haven’t been mentioned as an asset of the new starter. He ran for 23 yards on seven carries against Miami and said that it was just a rumor that he couldn’t run. His father mentioned his 4.6-second 40-yard dash time and said LSU’s lack of quarterback depth kept the Tigers from using Max Johnson in the running game.