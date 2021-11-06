QB Calzada's return pushes No. 13 Texas A&M to finish off No. 12 Auburn 20-3

With five minutes left in the third quarter and the game tied at 3, Calzada tucked the ball and ran through a hole in the middle of the field to pick up 10 yards in his only rush of the game. He lowered his non-throwing left shoulder as Auburn safety Smoke Monday tackled him with a vicious hit. Calzada tried to return to the huddle but squatted in pain with his left arm dangling as his offensive linemen called trainers onto the field. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said they reset Calzada’s shoulder almost immediately, and CBS’ cameras caught the training staff jarring Calzada’s arm while the 6-foot-4 quarterback galloped away in pain.

The scramble set up a 29-yard field goal that put the Aggies up 6-3 — a slim lead but one A&M nursed home for its fourth straight victory.

Calzada spent most of the following Auburn drive in the medical tent as walk-on backup Blake Bost took over — for one play. Bost handed the ball to running back Isaiah Spiller for a 23-yard gain. As the play developed, Calzada left the tent with his left arm in a brace and made his way back onto the field to the delight of the 109,835 gathered in the second-largest crowd in A&M history.

“You can test,” Fisher said of Calzada’s injury. “We wouldn’t have put him if there wasn’t strength or anything in it to be able to function. He still had all of his strength.”