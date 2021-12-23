Pulling out of Gator Bowl could come with a price for Texas A&M

“So we were going to be down to less than 60 position scholarship players anyway, and then you throw COVID in there, and it just decimated our roster,” he said.

A&M had only 13 available scholarship players combined at running back, wide receiver and defensive back and didn’t have a scholarship player at quarterback.

“COVID was right around 20 total [players] impacted ... and I’m just talking scholarship players,” Bjork said, adding that only two walk-on players took significant snaps for A&M this season.

The Christmas break also factored into A&M’s decision to pull out of the bowl game. The players were set to go home for the holiday after practices Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which were canceled because of COVID-19.

“They need to go home for Christmas,” Bjork said. “Going home for Christmas, you’re just not sure of what kind of impact you’re going to have on the backside of that when they come back. This is obviously a very, very highly contagious section of the virus. I mean, it’s spreading all over the place. I don’t think we’re going to be the only program impacted when it’s all said and down.”