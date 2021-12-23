Pulling out of Gator Bowl could come with a price for Texas A&M

Texas A&M isn’t playing in the Gator Bowl, but the Aggies or the Southeastern Conference might still have financial obligations to the New Year’s Eve bowl.
“It’s too early to tell,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Thursday. “This thing is unfolding right now. Obviously, the SEC is down a team in a bowl game. We don’t know yet and we also don’t know is there any other games impacted? So then what’s the totality of everything if there is a fallout? It’s just too early to tell.”
Last year, 17 of 43 bowl games were canceled. This year, 15 of 15 bowls have been played with 26 more scheduled plus the three College Football Playoff games. A&M has been the only team to pull out so far, but Miami also is dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Hurricanes are scheduled to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso. Miami was set to arrive in El Paso on Sunday but has pushed that to Dec. 30.
The 25th-ranked Aggies (8-4) announced Wednesday that they wouldn’t play 17th-ranked Wake Forest (10-3) on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida, because of season-ending injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 issues within their program. A&M already was down 25 players before COVID-19 issues hit the team because of injuries, opt-outs and five players in the NCAA transfer portal, Bjork said.
“So we were going to be down to less than 60 position scholarship players anyway, and then you throw COVID in there, and it just decimated our roster,” he said.
A&M had only 13 available scholarship players combined at running back, wide receiver and defensive back and didn’t have a scholarship player at quarterback.
“COVID was right around 20 total [players] impacted ... and I’m just talking scholarship players,” Bjork said, adding that only two walk-on players took significant snaps for A&M this season.
The Christmas break also factored into A&M’s decision to pull out of the bowl game. The players were set to go home for the holiday after practices Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which were canceled because of COVID-19.
“They need to go home for Christmas,” Bjork said. “Going home for Christmas, you’re just not sure of what kind of impact you’re going to have on the backside of that when they come back. This is obviously a very, very highly contagious section of the virus. I mean, it’s spreading all over the place. I don’t think we’re going to be the only program impacted when it’s all said and down.”
The Gator Bowl added Rutgers (5-7) to replace A&M on Thursday. Bowl officials along with ESPN and Wake Forest had set Friday as a deadline to find a replacement.
“As soon as we knew that we had an issue Sunday morning, we alerted the SEC right away and stayed in touch with them,” Bjork said. “This gave the Gator Bowl plenty of time to find that replacement. Wake Forest, those guys wanted to play, and it gives them a chance. For them, I’m glad. I hate it for us, but I’m glad it worked out for them.”