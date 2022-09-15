Prognosticator Panel's newcomers get sacked during tough Week 2 of picks

The Texas A&M football team didn’t corner the market on humility last week.

Several rookies in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel felt as if Appalachian State ran through them on the way out of town. Real estate guru Wendy Flynn went 5-15 to plummet into the cellar, and Patterson Architects’ Barbie Patterson got sacked with a 6-14 record.

“Perhaps I can redeem myself this week,” Wendy said.

Or did one of the A&M players say that?

“The only way to go is up,” Barbie said.

Wasn’t that from Jimbo Fisher’s press conference?

Last week’s leaders also tumbled.

Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt went 8-12, and Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison was 7-13.

“Some luck from Week 1 stayed with me,” Rodney said. “Even though the Texans blew a 17-point lead, they hold on for a tie. Without that, I would have had 13 losses.”

Hopefully none of the readers took the advice of The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod, who said Carolina would beat Cleveland “by a million points; bet the farm.”

Of course, Cleveland won, which helped Eagle publisher and two-time Prog Panel champion Crystal Dupre go 12-8 to crash the front row.

“Jarrad McLeod should have more time to sell mattresses now that he lost his farm betting against Cleveland last week,” Crystal said. “And since I’m the only one that picked Cleveland, I’ll be hosting my first game day party at the farm next week.”

Mr. Tuggles offered his cage since he’s sleeping on the couch.

Crystal wasn’t the only veteran to show their picking prowess. Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. went 14-6, allowing the former champ to grab a two-pick lead.

“We’re still doing this thing?” Premo said. “I thought football season ended last week. It did for my Cowboys.”

Assembling the Prog chart and editing my column is so time consuming, Premo seldom has time to concentrate on making his picks. He’s just amazed how many pickers can’t pick all 20 games — it happens often, including yours truly.

For the second straight year, our sponsor The Ranch Harley Davidson’s Alex Gipson finds herself in title contention. She was 13-7 last week. She’s probably getting help from the construction workers on their new 55,000-square foot building beside the old location.

Former A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair might want to swing by the showroom and get advice. He went 9-11 and dropped into the bottom row.

“How many times are the Cowboys, Aggies, Texas and Baylor going to lose on the same weekend?” Gary said. “Never. I stunk.”

Can’t argue with that.

SportsTalk host Chip Howard, an eight-time champ, had fun watching so many rookies crater.

“Playtime is over,” Chip said. “I hope all the pretenders enjoyed being on the top row.”

Jimbo didn’t say that this week, did he?

Superior Air Repair’s Carl Walthall is a quick learner. My sources tell me he farmed out some of his picks this week as he tries to move from the second row into the top eight.

“I sure hope this week is better than last week, although I was not the only one that had a tough week, so that helps,” Carl said.

Dr. Troy Elms of Stewart Elms Orthodontics is learning to appreciate his trade more.

“There is a reason I’m a teeth guy, not a sports bet guy,” he said.

Maybe Jarrad can bet his molars this week, donating his body to science one bad pick at a time.