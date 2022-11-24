Prognosticator Panel's mutt might have championship genes

It’s been a strange year for football in these parts.

Texas A&M opened the year picked sixth in the nation but won’t even win six games.

Mr. Tuggles, a dog who picks football games with the help of his two Goldendoodle siblings, is tied for fifth place in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. In more than three decades, it’s by far the best showing by the dog. Rocky, Alphie and Buddy would be proud of their protégé.

Mr. Tuggles, a former two-star recruit no one wanted out of the litter who transferred from the Bryan Animal Shelter, had a lot to be thankful for Thursday as he and his co-pickers munched on grandma’s prime rib scraps before doing this week’s picks.

Mr. Tuggles is four picks off the lead with only 40 picks left, so his title chances are slim. He’d settle for a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Milk-Bone with all proceeds going to the less fortunate dogs who remain at the shelter.

Mr. Tuggles has risen from the middle of the bottom row into title contention by correctly picking eight upsets in the last two weeks. He’s grabbed the headlines, but the real battle for top dog of this year’s Prog Panel is between Madison Metals’ Prentiss Metals, Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt, Texas A&M Marketing and Communications’ Rob Clark and Chef Tai Lee. Prentiss, who has a two-pick lead, is part of our guest pickers from local small businesses along with Rodney and Chef Tai Lee. They are anything but small when it comes to success and now one of them has a great chance to be the second straight guest picker to win the Prog Panel championship. Last year, Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney ran away with the title when we featured the community’s movers and shakers.

The guest pickers are rolling. The dog is killing it. We’ve got to start getting slower guest pickers. A lot of politicians are looking for work after the midterm elections, but Mr. Tuggles said he wants fair, clean competition, so we’ll stay local.

Prentiss did have a mini-Tennessee slip last week by going 11-9, allowing everyone on the top row to gain ground. A third of the field is within six picks of Prentiss, so considering what Mr. Tuggles did the last two weeks, anything is possible. That’s the hope of SportsTalk host Chip Howard and retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

“I’m just three or four plays from being undefeated,” said Chip, an eight-time Prog champ.

Actually, he’s eight picks back. His math is horrible. When he retires he can count ballots in Florida, Georgia or Arizona.

“When you’re on the second row, you have to pick some upsets or you stay in mediocrity,” Gary said. “I need a 20-0.”

He’s got a better chance at 20-20 eyesight than going 20-0 on Prog. The only 20-0 in the history of the panel was picked by a mutt, Rocky. No two-legged animal has duplicated the feat yet.

But let’s hear it for Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate, who is out of the cellar. She went 13-7 last week to move past The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod and Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight.

“Hey, that’s exciting!” Wendy said. “Is there an award for ‘Most Improved?’”

Interesting idea. She did send me cookies. Maybe I should send her a couple of the dogs’ Milk-Bones, maybe the ones they drooled over but didn’t pick. It’s like they’re autographed, right?

