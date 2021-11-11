Prog Panel's guest pickers let their picks do the talking

The guest pickers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel get extremely high marks for their knowledge in making picks, but they’re not giving us many reasons to hate ’em or love ’em.
Apparently, they’ve heard too many Jimbo Fisher sound bites. Rather than talking trash, they’re too busy taking things one pick at a time, one week at a time, respecting their fellow picker.
Where’s the flair?
I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I miss SportsTalk host Chip Howard being in title contention. The nine-time Prog Panel champion is a clean version of Howard Stern. He doesn’t hit below the belt, but he does land haymakers.
Chip has struggled this season and is currently on the bottom row, so he’s put away his braggadocio. But he’s not muffled, especially when it comes to his rival, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre.
“It seems to me Crystal is spending way too much time picking games and not nearly enough time publishing,” Chip said.
Now that’s more like it.
Notice Chip didn’t take any shots at our leader, Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney. Chip knows better.
Steady Seth maintained his two-pick lead over Crystal as both went 14-6 last week, a sharp record matched by four others, including Texas A&M University System chancellor John Sharp, who is only three picks out of the lead alone in third place. Who saw that coming? He could win this thing.
Eagle managing editor Rob Clark is in a fourth-place tie with College Station mayor Karl Mooney, who has a two-pick lead on Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson. We’re told the winner of the mayor matchup gets to annex Snook, Bedias or Kurten — winner’s choice.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson is in sixth place — she’s more than just the sponsor — and Nelson and BCS Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer are tied for seventh to fill out the top row.
Retired judge Travis Bryan III had a panel-best 15-5 record last week to climb into an 11th-place tie with Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci.
Five folks at The Eagle are picking and the three best aren’t in sports. Go figure. Knowledge is overrated.
Mr. Tuggles, H-E-B Tower Point Manager Charles Dorsey and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman all went 9-11 last week with poor Mr. Tuggles falling into the bottom row. His dream season is over. Sadly, Milk-Bone pulled his name, image and likeness deal, because he looks too much like Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At least Mr. Tuggles is current on all his shots.
Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. went 14-6 to escape the cellar as he plays leapfrog with Z-Man and yours truly. I’m two picks under .500, maybe a first this late in Prog. It’s been that kind of a year. I was leading Prog a year ago. My, how the mighty have fallen, but enough about the economy.
Maybe that’s why our guest panelists have been tight-lipped this season. It’s not that they’ve been distracted by basketball season starting. They have bigger games to play.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.