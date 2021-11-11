Prog Panel's guest pickers let their picks do the talking

The guest pickers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel get extremely high marks for their knowledge in making picks, but they’re not giving us many reasons to hate ’em or love ’em.

Apparently, they’ve heard too many Jimbo Fisher sound bites. Rather than talking trash, they’re too busy taking things one pick at a time, one week at a time, respecting their fellow picker.

Where’s the flair?

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I miss SportsTalk host Chip Howard being in title contention. The nine-time Prog Panel champion is a clean version of Howard Stern. He doesn’t hit below the belt, but he does land haymakers.

Chip has struggled this season and is currently on the bottom row, so he’s put away his braggadocio. But he’s not muffled, especially when it comes to his rival, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre.

“It seems to me Crystal is spending way too much time picking games and not nearly enough time publishing,” Chip said.

Now that’s more like it.

Notice Chip didn’t take any shots at our leader, Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney. Chip knows better.