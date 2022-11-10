Prog panelists suffer through rough week of picks

The Texas A&M football team wasn’t the only group affected by illness last week. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel was hit hard by a rare brain fog with 15 panelists suffering losing records. Whether picking high school, college or NFL games, the panelists struggled to read betting lines or research the matchups, leaving them virtually clueless.

The panel’s quarterback, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, went a season-worst 7-13 to drop into a first-place tie with Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison, who wasn’t much better at 9-11, a distressing record matched by three other pickers.

Crystal felt much better when she realized Zweiacker & Associates’ Jen Zweiacker and SportsTalk’s Chip Howard also went 7-13. That allowed Crystal to maintain a five-pick lead over Chip, an eight-time Prog Panel champion.

“Well, that was a huge kick in the pants,” Crystal said. “The only positive thing that happened last week is Chip — not restaurant-nice Chip but the other one that talks too much — lost as many games as I did.”

Chip didn’t have a rebuttal. Evidently the strain hampers your ability to brag on yourself.

Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. and Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems’ Rayne Knight were hit the hardest, both going 6-14. Premo is counting on his beloved Dallas Cowboys returning strong from a bye week, while Rayne, the Roofer Girl, will try a cure that’s been passed down through the ages.

“I am going to pin the picks to a dart board, have a couple of tequila shots, then blindfold myself for the throw,” she said. “I will dominate next week.”

Swap whisky for the tequila, and Rayne’s method sounds like the game plan Premo has used for years.

Superior Air Repair’s Carl Walthall isn’t sold on the end result of the method but may try it anyway.

“Last week was definitely painful,” Carl said. “Tequila would help in one way or the other.”

Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt isn’t sure alcohol is the answer.

“I tried the tequila part of her plan,” he said. “I can’t remember if it helped or not.”

Rodney, who is a pick out of the lead, is hopeful traveling to Auburn will bring him luck.

“I’m thinking my attendance will get me one win,” he said.

He doesn’t have good seats — he got them former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

Retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was among five panelists who went 8-12 last week. Gary’s effort knocked him from the top row.

“No comment when you picked as bad as I did,” Gary said.

A handful of pickers were immune to the brain fog that plagued Prog last week. Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown went a panel-best 13-7, a pick ahead of Dr. Troy Elms and Mr. Tuggles.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s marketing director Alex Gipson also went 10-10 and considered that a double win.

“As my co-workers love to tell me, ‘Thank goodness you’re pretty,’” she texted.

