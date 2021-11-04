Prog Panelists share treats, tricks in Halloween aftermath

The annual Halloween edition of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel provided treats for H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey and Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and tricks for SportsTalk host Chip Howard, Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux and yours truly.

Charles tells customers his goal is to go 20-0 one week, but he might have to settle for last week’s panel-best 14-6 to get him off the bottom row. Seth rode his 14-6 record to the front of the second row. Halloween also was kind to Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, who went 13-7. The two-time Prog Panel champion is now just two picks behind our leader, Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney.

“I’m pulling for a 19-1 week,” said Crystal, a Mississippi State grad. “It is killing me to not pick Mississippi State this week!”

I reminded her that the last time she picked against the cow bells was when MSU played Texas A&M. How’d that turn out? Then again, why would she listen to someone in last place? I’m just hoping to miss the Powerball by one number.

KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley, who was tied for second, saw his title hopes dim with a 9-11 effort, sliding him to the last spot on the top row.