Prog Panelists share treats, tricks in Halloween aftermath

The annual Halloween edition of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel provided treats for H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey and Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and tricks for SportsTalk host Chip Howard, Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux and yours truly.
Charles tells customers his goal is to go 20-0 one week, but he might have to settle for last week’s panel-best 14-6 to get him off the bottom row. Seth rode his 14-6 record to the front of the second row. Halloween also was kind to Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, who went 13-7. The two-time Prog Panel champion is now just two picks behind our leader, Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney.
“I’m pulling for a 19-1 week,” said Crystal, a Mississippi State grad. “It is killing me to not pick Mississippi State this week!”
I reminded her that the last time she picked against the cow bells was when MSU played Texas A&M. How’d that turn out? Then again, why would she listen to someone in last place? I’m just hoping to miss the Powerball by one number.
KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley, who was tied for second, saw his title hopes dim with a 9-11 effort, sliding him to the last spot on the top row.
“I feel like Jack holding onto the door in the freezing water ... about to sink to my watery grave in this competition,” Shel said.
My advice would be for Shel to have a rain coat and umbrella ready.
BCS Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer loved being Steve Martin for our Halloween edition but wasn’t too wild and crazy about going 10-10.
“Good luck to me!” Glen said. “My picks were so bad last week the only person I can trash talk to is myself.”
Sounds like Glen could use an emotional support animal. Monkeys were popular this Halloween with Austin Animal Services receiving a report that one bit a child. Turns out the monkey’s owner, Danielle Thomas, is the girlfriend of current Texas assistant head football coach Jeff Banks, who served as an assistant at A&M. Maybe someone flashed the “Horns Down” sign at the monkey?
Mr. Tuggles, one of my emotional support animals, went 9-11 and slipped into a tie for 13th place. Mr. Tuggles and his fellow canine pickers were upset with the effort considering they were in the lead just a few weeks ago. But they didn’t monkey around on Halloween night, helping hand out candy.
Chip went 8-12 to sink into the bottom row. He’s frustrated, as you might imagine, so the nine-time champ took exception to some of this week’s games.
“Florida Atlantic? Eastern Washington vs. Montana State? New Mexico-UTEP? What kind of contest is this?” he asked.
Chip knows better than anyone that you have to know all levels of football to win Prog. We don’t monkey around when it comes to this contest. Then again, Premo and I both went 8-12 and are mired in last place, four games under .500 and 18 picks behind the lead.
The Halloween edition was a roller-coaster ride for our panelists. How tough will Thanksgiving weekend go? To be safe, I’m getting an emotional support turkey this week.
