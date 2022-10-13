Prog panelists have tough time getting over Alabama loss

Maybe The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel should have followed the Aggie football team’s lead and not played this week.

Many on the panel had a rough time getting in their picks. I guess they’re just not excited with the Aggies having a bye. Or maybe they’ve jumped on the Houston Astros’ bandwagon. Then again, it might be the Alabama hangover effect from the 24-20 loss to the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Things would be so much different around town if Texas A&M could have scored on the game’s last play.

Too bad former A&M wide receiver Terrence Murphy didn’t have any eligibility left. He’d have run a perfect route and found a way to make that catch. Terrence was certainly fired up last week as the real estate guru had a sizzling 15-5 effort to move into a first-place tie with Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre. Terrence gets the top spot via the week’s best record.

Terrence wasn’t the only picker focused last week as 10 went at least 14-6.

Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt was the best, going 17-3 to move up 13 spots. Rodney also had the best opening week at 16-4. SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who was on the bottom row two weeks ago, went 16-4 to crash the top row. The eight-time Prog Panel champion is only three back of Terrence and nemesis Crystal, a two-time champ.

Surprisingly, Crystal and Chip had no comments for a second straight week. Maybe they are trying to mirror A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, who also played nice last week.

Matching Chip’s 15-5 mark were Eagle managing editor Rob Clark; Alex Gipson, marketing director for The Ranch Harley-Davidson; orthodontist Dr. Troy Elms; and Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown. Rob was able to crack the top row, with Alex, our sponsor, topping the second row.

Falling from the top row with a thud was Mr. Tuggles, who went 6-14 to drop 16 places. He took little solace in getting a call from Auburn asking him to be their mascot. He thought they were calling to offer him the coaching job.

It was a tough week for Mr. Tuggles, who picks games along with his brothers, Teddie Bear and Chester, a pair of Goldendoodles. Chester, the only who went to obedience school, blamed the bad picks on a bad batch of Milk Bones. Chester by far picks the most games, because he has no trouble focusing in on one treat. Chester by the way swears Fisher and Saban were part of his online obedience classes.

Mr. Tuggles is tied for 19th with Travis, Superior Air Repair’s Carl Walthall and The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod. They are just a pick ahead of Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight, the Roofer Girl, and four up on Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate, who has made herself at home in last place.

“Is there a prize for last place?” Wendy said.

We could get her a bottle of wine from Messina Hof Winery in honor of owner Paul Bonarrigo Jr., who finished two games under .500 in 2018 as a guest picker. Paul, like Wendy, was a good sport. It actually takes skill for Wendy to be 60-60. Maybe Wendy should call plays for the 3-3 Aggies.

