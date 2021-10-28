Prog Panelists have a blast at Halloween, especially the guest pumpkins

Halloween costumes don’t always seem a big deal to the movers and shakers of the world, who often serve as the inspiration for costume ideas for the rest of us. After all, they are the cool people. Why would they dress up as someone else?
But we’d like to think the who’s who of Aggieland, our guest pickers this year on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, know how to enjoy a spooky-season party. So without further adieu, here’s our guests along with the rest of the panel dressed up for Halloween:
• Seth McKinney, Stafford Barrett, aka brother and former NFL offensive lineman Steve McKinney — It’s tough to be the center of attention when your big brother played in the NFL for 11 seasons and your high school teammate was Drew Brees, yet Seth has exceeded expectations in everything he’s done, including picking football winners on the Prog Panel so far.
• Rob Clark, Eagle managing editor, aka Mary Tyler Moore’s Lou Grant (actor Ed Asner) — Rob has mentored and molded many young journalists. He can be gruff when needed, but eventually the Prince lover is able to tell them U Got the Look of a true journalist.
• John Sharp, Texas A&M University System chancellor, aka Pope Francis — John has developed a divine touch, helping build a bigger, better A&M and landing a national championship football coach. He’s also pretty good at picking games. What’s next? Governor John?
• Shel Winkley, KBTX chief meteorologist, aka Anchorman’s Brick Tamland — Shel has a big heart, but like the Steve Carrell-portrayed weatherman, he doesn’t have ... well. Shel has a big heart.
• Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, aka actor/comedian/musician Steve Martin — Glen is just a wild and crazy guy, glad to be representing a wild and crazy community.
• Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher, aka businesswoman Martha Stewart — Cooking, golfing, sales and running a newspaper — Crystal does it all. In that way, she’s a bit like Martha Stewart. She’s not like Martha in other ways. For instance, her only interaction with the feds has been delivering tapes of Chip Howard’s SportsTalk in hopes of taking down here nemesis.
• Karl Mooney, College Station mayor, aka train driver Casey Jones — Karl is working hard so that the Texas High Speed Rail will stop right at city hall, allowing passengers to tour his office of train paraphernalia — for a small fee.
• Alex Gipson, Ranch Harley-Davidson, aka Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft (actor Angelina Jolie) — Angelina didn’t need a stuntwoman when she rode a bike, but Alex was ready if she did.
• Andrew Nelson, Bryan mayor, aka Family Guy’s Mayor Adam West — Now that Travis Bryan Midtown Park is in full swing, Andrew will move on to the city’s next huge project: an igloo winter wonderland run by polar bears. Andrew says it’s all his idea, and he has more where that came from.
• Mr. Tuggles, dog, aka former heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas — Buster shocked the world by beating Mike Tyson for the heavyweight crown in 1990. Mr. Tuggles shocked Bryan-College Station by leading Prog for two weeks — the only dog in three decades to do so. But like Buster, it doesn’t look like our football-picking dog can sustain success.
• Chip Howard, SportsTalk host, aka Willie Nelson’s guitar Trigger — Willie makes sweet music with old Trigger. Chip is the dean of Aggieland sports talk radio who often needs someone to trigger his memory.
• Darren Benson, Eagle editor, aka Toy Story’s Sherriff Woody — Darren is one of the country’s calmest, most beloved newspaper editors. He’s unfazed by deadline pressure, young reporters and that wacky sports department. But picking football games, that’s when he shows emotion, along with when he chaperoned Boy Scout trips.
• Billy Liucci, TexAgs.com co-owner, aka Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi — The best internet trolls from the old Southwest Conference, Big 12 Conference and Southeastern Conference haven’t been able to match wits with the leader of A&M social media.
• Lina Brown Lawson, Twinz Co. Marketing, aka fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen — Lina and sister Tina are the most famous twins in Aggieland. It’s only a matter of time before 60 Minutes does a documentary of their lives — minus their career picking football winners.
• Scott DeLucia, WTAW’s Infomaniacs, aka news broadcaster Walter Cronkite — Scott has been radio listeners’ most trusted man in Aggieland for more than five decades.
• Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority, aka NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana — Seth has been Aggieland’s Joe Cool, coming through in the clutch when we needed medical advice from someone we could trust. The Brazos Valley has been trying to ride his Irish luck out of danger the way Notre Dame and the San Francisco 49ers rode Montana’s broad shoulders to a college national championship and four Super Bowls.
• Travis Bryan III, retired judge, college football coach Hal Mumme — Trav can hold court with the best of the country’s offensive-minded football coaches, especially when it comes to the Air Raid. Trav would have been a championship coach had he not wanted to serve the people.
• Katy Lee, Restore Hyper Wellness BCS, aka Austin Powers’ Dr. Evil — Like Dr. Evil, Katy knows the value of a good cryonic capsule. We’re not sure if she’s ridden one into outer space yet.
• Jarvis Parsons, district attorney, aka Law & Order’s Jack McCoy (actor Sam Waterston) — All Jarvis does is win in the courtroom and in the community, serving with the College Station Lions Club and with Scotty’s House. Waterston was named a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Company, but he has nothing on Jarvis, who was the Texas State Bar’s Criminal Justice’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2019.
• Charles Dorsey, Tower Point H-E-B manager, aka entrepreneur Jeff Bezos — Dorsey has designs on becoming manager for the world’s largest store, which means taking over for Amazon’s top boss.
• Randy French, Stylecraft Builders, aka The Munsters’ Herman Munster (actor Fred Gwynne) — Randy can’t match Herman in size or with that trademark laugh, but, oh, does Randy like to have a good time as does anyone who comes in contact with him.
• Robert Cessna, Eagle executive sports editor, aka The Masked Singer — I’ve added something new to the Prog Panel this year, the “Masked Picker.” At least I’ll be able to beat Mr. Tuggles in looks for the first time.
• Robert Premeaux, Eagle sports editor, aka Star Wars’ Chewbacca — Premo makes all sorts of noises at his desk, grunting and growling at his computer as if it can understand him. We won’t start worrying about him until he lets his beard grow to Wookiee-like proportions.
• Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle sports writer, aka journalist Bob Woodward — Brent breaks news stories with regularity. He’s Mister Scoop, but his picks this year have been a bunch of poop. His hot news tips are golden, but his betting tips sink like lead.