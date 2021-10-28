Prog Panelists have a blast at Halloween, especially the guest pumpkins

Halloween costumes don’t always seem a big deal to the movers and shakers of the world, who often serve as the inspiration for costume ideas for the rest of us. After all, they are the cool people. Why would they dress up as someone else?

But we’d like to think the who’s who of Aggieland, our guest pickers this year on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, know how to enjoy a spooky-season party. So without further adieu, here’s our guests along with the rest of the panel dressed up for Halloween:

• Seth McKinney, Stafford Barrett, aka brother and former NFL offensive lineman Steve McKinney — It’s tough to be the center of attention when your big brother played in the NFL for 11 seasons and your high school teammate was Drew Brees, yet Seth has exceeded expectations in everything he’s done, including picking football winners on the Prog Panel so far.

• Rob Clark, Eagle managing editor, aka Mary Tyler Moore’s Lou Grant (actor Ed Asner) — Rob has mentored and molded many young journalists. He can be gruff when needed, but eventually the Prince lover is able to tell them U Got the Look of a true journalist.