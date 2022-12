Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.

Price played in five games as a freshman with no catches. He appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, making a 7-yard reception against New Mexico