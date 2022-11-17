Prentiss Madison grabs control of lead on Prognosticator Panel

Having dabbled in politics, Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison knows you have to wait until all the ballots are counted before celebrating. Still, Prentiss should feel so good about his lead on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel that he has champagne on ice and the Expo Center reserved for the celebration party.

Prentiss went a sizzling 15-5 last week to build a four-pick lead with three rounds of picks to go.

Meanwhile, co-leader Crystal Dupre went 9-11 and fell into a tie for fifth place with Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt. Both are six picks off the lead.

“I might want to use the teams I did not circle as my picks for this week,” said Rodney, a former Prog Panel leader who went 10-10 last week. “I will let you know what I decided Monday.”

Crystal, The Eagle publisher and a two-time Prog champ, was left speechless after being atop the panel for three weeks. Rumor has it she left the country. Or maybe that was the county?

Steady Chef Tai Lee is in second place, four picks behind Prentiss. Rob Clark with Texas A&M Marketing & Communications is tied for third with yours truly.

“When Cease is on the top row you know it’s a topsy-turvy year,” SportsTalk host Chip Howard said. “Good to see Crystal finally picking to her level.”

Let the record show, I have won one title in the previous three decades. It’s not like I’m in the worst losing streak since 1972, which is before I even got here. Chip, who is tied for 11th, is an eight-time champ, but he won all his titles before the transfer portal and name, image and likeness era. It’s so much tougher now.

“I don’t know what obscure formula you are using to choose games, but I would really like to know,” said C&J Barbeque’s Chip Manning, who went 9-11 and fell from the top row. “You are making me do more research than I want, and I’m barely staying off bottom row! I feel like I’m going to join Wendy [Flynn] anytime now.”

Real estate mogul Wendy has been mired in the cellar but went a solid 12-8 last week and is just a pick behind Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight and The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod. You’ve got to root hard for Wendy — she’s been such a good sport.

I wasn’t even the smartest picker in the family last week. Mr. Tuggles went a panel-best 16-4 to crash the second row. He’s ahead of 13 pickers, closing in on retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

“Even Snoopy kicked my butt,” Gary said. “Time to make a run or live on the second line.”

Mr. Tuggles along with his two Goldendoodle picking buddies, Chester and Teddie Bear, credit their success to the sleeves they wore on their legs last week. With the cold, wet weather, the specially designed sleeves that Mr. Tuggles received as part of his NIL deal gave them traction while they decided which Milk Bone to pick.

Mr. Tuggles is offering a set of sleeves to Rayne, the Roofer Girl, who went 11-9 after trying a dart board and tequila shots.

“Tequila was not effective,” the Roofer Girl said.

But she will continue to give it the old college try. She talked Xs and Os with Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates at the Chamber of Commerce banquet this week.

“She shared some insights into her recent new strategies,” Jen said. “We’ll see if her insights benefitted our selection process with this weekend’s picks.”

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.