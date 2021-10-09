 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pregame injury report: WR Chase Lane suited up for Texas A&M-Alabama
0 comments

Pregame injury report: WR Chase Lane suited up for Texas A&M-Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M's offense received a boost as sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane was suited up and warming up prior to the Aggies' SEC bout with Arkansas. Lane missed the last two weeks of play for the Aggies. 

In three games this year, Lane has caught nine passes for 104 yards.

Injuries have plagued the Texas A&M football team through the 2021 season, with head coach Jimbo Fisher announcing season-ending injuries to center Luke Matthews, corner back Myles Jones and defensive back Brian George Monday.

Left guard Aki Ogunbiyi remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury after missing the Mississippi State game last week. 

Aggie season-opening starting quarterback Haynes King remains out due to a broken right tibia suffered during the Colorado game. Fisher said on Saturday's CBS broadcast that King is unlikely to return this season. King was in a boot and on crutches during A&M's warmup Saturday, but was able to throw a few light passes with a teammate.

King was spotted chatting with former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the last Aggie quarterback to beat Alabama, on the field prior to Saturday's game.

Here is the full list of A&M players on the two deep that were not suited out during warmups:

  • LG Aki Ogunbiyi
  • WR Caleb Chapman
  • WR Hezekiah Jones
  • DT Shemar Turner
  • CB Myles Jones (season ending)
  • CB Brian George (season ending)
  • S Brian Williams
  • C Luke Matthews (season ending)

Eagle staff reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert