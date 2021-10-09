Pregame injury report: WR Chase Lane suited up for Texas A&M-Alabama

Texas A&M's offense received a boost as sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane was suited up and warming up prior to the Aggies' SEC bout with Arkansas. Lane missed the last two weeks of play for the Aggies.
In three games this year, Lane has caught nine passes for 104 yards.
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane is suited back up and warming up prior to Alabama pic.twitter.com/FgG2rqaVO2— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 9, 2021
Injuries have plagued the Texas A&M football team through the 2021 season, with head coach Jimbo Fisher announcing season-ending injuries to center Luke Matthews, corner back Myles Jones and defensive back Brian George Monday.
Left guard Aki Ogunbiyi remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury after missing the Mississippi State game last week.
Texas A&M LG Aki Ogunbiyi is not suited up for Alabama. Was out last week as well. pic.twitter.com/gfbF1t12gn— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 9, 2021
Aggie season-opening starting quarterback Haynes King remains out due to a broken right tibia suffered during the Colorado game. Fisher said on Saturday's CBS broadcast that King is unlikely to return this season. King was in a boot and on crutches during A&M's warmup Saturday, but was able to throw a few light passes with a teammate.
Haynes King Update: The Aggie QB is still on crutches, but was able to drop them and spin the ball a few times: pic.twitter.com/NlIyoHU89G— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 9, 2021
King was spotted chatting with former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the last Aggie quarterback to beat Alabama, on the field prior to Saturday's game.
The last Aggie Qb to beat Alabama, Johnny Manziel, chatting it up with current A&M QB Haynes King on the field pic.twitter.com/NxP9ySMV8W— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 9, 2021
Here is the full list of A&M players on the two deep that were not suited out during warmups:
- LG Aki Ogunbiyi
- WR Caleb Chapman
- WR Hezekiah Jones
- DT Shemar Turner
- CB Myles Jones (season ending)
- CB Brian George (season ending)
- S Brian Williams
- C Luke Matthews (season ending)
Eagle staff reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report.