Pregame Blitz: Sam Houston State at Texas A&M

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane can have an All-America season if the line steps up. Sam Houston State has playmakers in defensive lineman Markel Perry, the WAC preseason defensive player of the year, and linebacker Trevor Williams. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M has vowed to thrown downfield this season, good news for senior Ainias Smith and freshman Evan Stewart. Better news is Sam Houston allowed 261 yards passing per game last year to rank 106th in the FCS. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Bearkats run

Sam Houston had to replace its top two rushers and four starting linemen. A&M needs a big season out of sophomore linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Bearkats pass

Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates started six games last year at Georgia Tech and has a trio experienced receivers in Cody Chrest, Ife Adeyi and Noah Smith. But A&M’s defensive backfield is even deeper and more talented led by preseason All-American Antonio Johnson. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

A&M punter Nik Constantinou is the SEC’s best, and strong-legged Caden Davis hit a 76-yard field goal in practice, but the Aggies’ biggest special teams edge is in the return game with all those former four- and five-star recruits. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

Saturday will be a special day for the Bearkats as they get to play at Kyle Field, but the Aggies probably will be a little more jacked for this opener after not playing in a bowl game last year. Did someone say it’s only 35 days until the Alabama game? EDGE: TEXAS A&M

SAM HOUSTON MUST

• Win the turnover battle: The Bearkats can’t give up field position with major mistakes.

• Step up in special teams: Nor can they give away hidden yards in the kicking game.

• Take chances: Just winning a few plays would be a good start, but taking a gamble early could really get the Aggies off-kilter.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Lean on the line: Dominating Saturday’s matchup should start up front.

• Be aggressive on defense: New coordinator D.J. Durkin will press the issue.

• Play with poise: The Aggies ranked 75th in penalties per game last year, a ranking head coach Jimbo Fisher would like to see rise into the top 25.

— ROBERT CESSNA