Pregame Blitz: Kent State at Texas A&M

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller might set the school record for rushing yards in a season opener. Buffalo’s Jare Patterson rushed for 409 yards on 36 carries in last year’s season-ending 70-41 victory over the Golden Flashes. He was caught behind the line once. A&M has four new starting linemen who should get a confidence boost making holes in a defense allowed 6.2 yards per carry last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

All eyes will be on redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King, who earned the starting nod because of his pocket presence, decision-making and accuracy. King might have a hiccup or two Saturday, but with a powerful running game at his disposal and two sure-handed targets in tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Ainias Smith, fans leaving Kyle Field could be asking, “Kellen who?” EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Golden Flashes run