Pregame Blitz: Kent State at Texas A&M

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller might set the school record for rushing yards in a season opener. Buffalo’s Jare Patterson rushed for 409 yards on 36 carries in last year’s season-ending 70-41 victory over the Golden Flashes. He was caught behind the line once. A&M has four new starting linemen who should get a confidence boost making holes in a defense allowed 6.2 yards per carry last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
All eyes will be on redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King, who earned the starting nod because of his pocket presence, decision-making and accuracy. King might have a hiccup or two Saturday, but with a powerful running game at his disposal and two sure-handed targets in tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Ainias Smith, fans leaving Kyle Field could be asking, “Kellen who?” EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Golden Flashes run
Kent State returns all of its starting linemen and three leading rushers who helped it average 283 yards rushing per game, but that came against four Mid-American Conference opponents. In nine Southeastern Conference games and a bowl game, the Aggies allowed only 92 yards rushing per game last year to rank second in the nation. A&M has to replace linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons, and the line could be without end Micheal Clemons and McKinnley Jackson, who are both dealing with off-the-field issues. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Golden Flashes pass
Quarterback Dustin Crum is a dual threat, which should help him against A&M’s pressure defense. Kent State has a veteran group of receivers, and the Golden Flashes could be an early test for A&M’s secondary, which returns four of its top five defensive backs. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
A&M returns punter Nik Constantinou and place-kicker Seth Small. Kent State’s starting place-kicker for the last three years, Matthew Trickett, transferred to Minnesota, and its punter will be a freshman. Kent State’s Nykeim Johnson is a Syracuse transfer who was the All-Atlantic Coast Conference kick returner, but A&M allowed only seven kickoff returns last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
It’s the season opener, so there will be mistakes, which favors A&M playing at home. A&M considers itself a national championship contender, so it needs to play like it. A&M did struggle in last year’s opener against Vandy, something the veterans remember. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
KENT STATE MUST
Live for the moment: The Golden Flashes have a veteran team and have more than enough talent to make plays Saturday.
Protect the football: A&M has the talent to turn every turnover into a quick seven points.
Limit big plays: Kent State gave up 274 yards on only six plays in its last game of the 2020 season.
TEXAS A&M MUST
Lean on linemen: The Aggies better dominate both lines, or they’ll face problems down the road.
Keep it simple: Kent State will have a tough time stopping anything A&M does if the Aggies simply execute.
Showcase King: A&M’s new starting quarterback has five games to get ready for Alabama.
— ROBERT CESSNA