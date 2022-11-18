Pregame Blitz: How UMass-Texas A&M match up

When the Aggies run

Sophomore Amari Daniels, who had 83 yards on 11 carries last week with Devon Achane sidelined, should get his first 100-yard game Saturday. UMass is worse at defending the run than Texas A&M considering the competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

It was painful watching true freshman Conner Weigman throw last week without Achane and wide receiver Moose Muhammad III. Muhammad back in the lineup with or without sleeves will take pressure off true freshman Evan Stewart, who had just three receptions for 9 yards last week in his worst game since Ainias Smith suffered his season-ending injury. UMass defensive end Marcus Cushnie has 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 of them sacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Minutemen run

UMass has a trio of offensive linemen who have started every game. Add in Ellis Merriweather who has rushed for 479 yards and quarterback Gino Campiotti who has 387 yards and the Minutemen will have some success against A&M’s defense that is allowing 220.6 yards rushing per game. EDGE: EVEN

When the Minutemen pass

UMass used two quarterbacks last week as Garrett Dzuro was 10-of-14 passing for 129 yards and Brady Olsen was 14 -of-28 for 178 yards with each throwing a touchdown pass. UMass is allowing 2.2 sacks per game, a number A&M should be able to double. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

UMass will lose the game of hidden yards, averaging only 33.3 yards per net punt, almost 8 yards less than the Aggies, though they better not be punting much. UMass’ Cameron Carson has hit 12 of 17 field goals. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

A&M needs a victory — UMass needs a guaranteed check. It’s the perfect matchup. It’s also Senior Day, though that’s lost meaning with so many players unsure of their future. It’s an 11 a.m. kick with a 75% chance of rain. It’s been that kind of year. EDGE: NOBODY

UMASS MUST

• Feed the hot hand: Running back Ellis Merriweather had a season-high 122 yards rushing last week on 29 carries.

• Get off the field: UMass ranks 10th in the country in third-down defense, not allowing a third-down conversion against New Mexico State and Arkansas State.

• Enjoy the setting: The largest road crowd UMass has played in front this season was 23,430 at Eastern Michigan. There will be that many at Santa’s Wonderland after the game Saturday.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Win: That’s what it’s come down to.

• Keep it simple: Even with second- and third-stringers, the Aggies will have more talent at virtually every position.

• Stay focused: The consistency hasn’t been there for A&M.

— ROBERT CESSNA