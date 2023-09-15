When the Aggies runA&M found the sledding rough against Miami, averaging only 3.3 yards per game. Running back Amari Daniels had a costly fumble and offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III had costly procedure penalty on fourth-and-1 on an expected run that led to a field goal. ULM has allowed 344 yards rushing, which bodes well for A&M. ULM defensive lineman Adin Huntington has a team-high 19 tackles.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies passThe offensive line has to be better. The unit didn’t allow any sacks last week, but way too many pressures that led to 22 incompletions by Conner Weigman. Maybe A&M needs to keep an extra blocker in at times or Weigman needs to learn when to throw the ball away. Sophomore Evan Stewart (19 receptions-257 yards, 13.5, 2 TDs) is having an all-conference start. A&M has great balance at receiver, but more is expected from Ainias Smith (6 receptions, 67 yards). ULM has 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. They also have seven turnovers after having only eight last year.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Warhawks runULM has a chance to be competitive if Hunter Smith (20 carries-204 yards, 10.2, 2 TDs) and quarterback Hunter Herring (13 carries-68 yards, 5.2, 0 TDs) can find traction. They’ve only been caught behind the line for 2 lost yards, but haven’t faced an SEC line.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Warhawks passIt might be a surprise when the quarterback goes back in the pocket, since ULM has thrown only 53 times, most of them short passes. They have only one pass of more than 20 yards. If the Aggies can take away the run, things could get ugly in a hurry with a team that doesn’t like to pass the ball. Then again, A&M has had a devil of a time of pressing any quarterback.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teamsA&M needs to tighten things up. Randy Bond has missed two field goals. He gets a pass from missing from 48 yards, but not 42. A&M allowed a 97-yard kickoff return last week that was a game-changer. ULM’s Braxton Guilbeau is averaging 39.9 yards per punt with five of his 11 punts inside the 20. He probably will be busy.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

IntangiblesThis is much like the New Mexico game. ULM, despite being a 38.5-point underdog, will get A&M’s best shot because the Aggies are coming off a loss. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher might call of the dogs because he’s indebted to ULM coach Terry Bowden and the Bowden family. Then again, they probably taught him when the ball’s kicked off, it’s game on.

EDGE: TEXAS A&M

ULM MUST

Force the issue. A&M last week threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and had 22 incompletions, most of them because of Miami’s pressure.

Take shots or find open space. Miami had seven pass plays of at least 20 yards.

Lean on Smith. Hunter Smith is averaging 10.2 yards on 20 carries, never getting caught behind the line.

TEXAS A&M MUSTPressure the quarterback. After last week’s troubles against Miami, the Aggies need to force the issue.

Tackle with a purpose. Miami receivers last week had 241 yards after contact.

Be organized. Last week, A&M had to waste a couple of timeouts because of communication issues. A&M also averages eight penalties per game to rank 114th in the country. A&M needs to be ready because ULM goes with a no-huddle, up-tempo offense.

— Robert Cessna