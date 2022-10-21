Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M-South Carolina match up

When the Aggies run

All eyes remain on the offensive line after Texas A&M was held to 70 yards rushing on 25 carries against Alabama. A&M has rushed for 110 yards or less in half its games this season. South Carolina ranks 100th in run defense, getting gashed for 703 yards combined by Georgia, Georgia State and Arkansas. Quarterback Haynes King’s running ability could soften up the defense, opening up the passing game as well as lanes for running back Devon Achane. EDGE: EVEN

When the Aggies pass

King is coming off his best game of the season, getting help from freshman Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, who combined for 14 receptions for 170 yards two weeks ago against Alabama. South Carolina allows only 179.7 yards passing per game, but that’s partially because opponents have been able to run the ball. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Gamecocks run

MarShawn Lloyd averages 5.8 yards per carry, which is almost a half yard more than Achane. That’s a concern for A&M’s run defense, which is allowing 189.5 yards per game to rank 114th in the country. EDGE: SOUTH CAROLINA

When the Gamecocks pass

Junior transfer Spencer Rattler has thrown eight interceptions with at least one in every game but one. South Carolina spreads the ball around with Antwane Wells Jr. (27 receptions, 375 yards) and Jalen Brooks (20-335) leading the way as the group of receivers bonds with Rattler. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

South Carolina has blocked a nation-best five punts. The Gamecocks also have dwarfed their opponents in punt and kickoff returns and coverage and haven’t missed a field goal. A&M’s best playmaker is punter Nik Constantinou (42.9 yard average) as the Aggies rank ninth nationally in net punting, which is big in what’s expected to be a low-scoring game. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

South Carolina has lost eight straight to A&M and looking to end that streak. A sellout crowd will be worth at least a field goal. Both teams should be healthy coming off bye weeks, but this is A&M’s fourth straight game away from Kyle Field. EDGE: SOUTH CAROLINA

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Win the turnover battle: It almost allowed the Aggies to beat Alabama. South Carolina has had at least two turnovers in every game.

• Start fast: A&M hasn’t scored in the first quarter in three straight games.

• Get King outside the pocket: Arkansas’ mobile KJ Jefferson rushed for 67 yards and completed 18 of 21 passes for 162 yards in beating the Gamecocks.

SOUTH CAROLINA MUST

• Run the football: A&M has allowed 613 yards rushing in its three losses.

• Pressure the QB: King has nine interceptions in eight career games.

• Stretch the field: A&M has allowed 13 passes of at least 20 yards with five of them going for touchdowns.

— ROBERT CESSNA