Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Mississippi State match up

When the Aggies run

The return of center Bryce Foster has solidified Texas A&M’s offensive line, creating room for running back Devon Achane, who has 247 yards on 37 carries (6.7) in the last two games. LSU has been the only opponent to hurt Mississippi State on the ground. LSU used its quarterback, which is a possibility for A&M. Minus six sacks, Max Johnson has 94 yards on 14 carries in two starts. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

Filling the void led by injured senior wide receiver Ainias Smith is key. A&M could throw more to its tight ends. More involvement by the younger receivers is also a possibility along with a few more throws to Achane out of the backfield. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Bulldogs run

MSU averages 80.8 yards rushing per game, which is high for a Mike Leach Air Raid offense. Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks combine for 373 yards rushing on 55 carries (6.8) with five TDs. Those are solid numbers. A&M hasn’t truly stopped any running attack this season — they’ve all stopped themselves. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE

When the Bulldogs pass

MSU quarterback Will Rogers is completing 74.1% of his passes. Seven receivers have 10 or more catches. Caleb Ducking (21 receptions, 258 yards, 5 TDs) makes a highlight-reel grab almost every game. The secondary is A&M’s strength, ranking 11th in the country in pass efficiency defense. A&M graduate Myles Jones returned last week, adding more experience to the secondary along with senior Demani Richardson and juniors Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

MSU has improved in punting and the return game, but place-kicking is iffy with three missed extra points. Still, the Bulldogs have hit all of their field goals, something the Aggies can’t say. Smith also returned punts for A&M, another huge loss. Capable candidates await to fill his spot, but they don’t have his experience. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

It’s A&M’s first true road game at a place where the Aggies have lost three times since joining the SEC. MSU starts almost as many upperclassmen as Arkansas did. The Aggies also have a way of bringing out the best in Leach’s Air Raid offense. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Cut down on the penalties: A&M had nine last week against Arkansas.

• Stay on the field: Opponents regularly are running 20 or more offensive plays per game than the Aggies.

• Win key downs: A&M ranks 77th in third-down conversions on offense and 104th in fourth-down defense.

MISSISSIPPI STATE MUST

• Don’t abandon the run: It’s no fluke that A&M allows 176.8 yards rushing per game.

• Focus on Achane: With Smith out, A&M has one less game-changer on offense.

• Play conservative on defense: A&M’s offense hasn’t shown the kind of pop that can control games, averaging just 18 points per contest against FBS competition.

— ROBERT CESSNA