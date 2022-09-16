Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Miami match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled to create openings with the Aggies averaging only 99.5 yards rushing per game (114th in the country). Miami has allowed only 117 yards rushing (eighth) thanks to a revamped defensive line, which includes six transfers via the portal. EDGE: MIAMI

When the Aggies pass

Max Johnson has completed 60% of his passes with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 35-7. A&M’s longest completion was 19 yards last week. Johnson last year at LSU had five passes of at least 50 yards and 11 more of at least 40 yards. Miami’s secondary is young and inexperienced. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Hurricanes run

Henry Parrish Jr., a transfer from Ole Miss, has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games behind a line featuring a trio of starters with 32 career starts each. A&M’s inexperienced front seven against weak so-so competition is allowing 144 yards rushing per game to rank 83rd in the country. EDGE: MIAMI

When the Hurricanes pass

Leading receiver Xavier Restrepo (foot injury) will miss the game, making a young unit younger. Tight end Will Mallory was a preseason All-ACC selection. Miami has 12 different players with a reception as QB Tyler Van Dyke is completing 73.3% of his passes, but he was sacked four times last week. A&M ranks ninth in team passing efficiency defense while holding opponents to only 112.5 yards per game (No. 6 in the country). EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

Miami’s Andres Borregales hit three field goals last week and was named the ACC special teams player of the week. Punting is a wash between A&M’s Nik Constantinou (44.0 average) and Miami’s Lou Hedley (44.5). Both teams have dangerous returners, but they won’t be a factor. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

Johnson will be making his first start for A&M, but he actually has more experience than Miami’s Van Dyke, who was the ACC’s rookie of the year last season. It will be Miami’s first road game, but A&M hasn’t played with any confidence at home. Part of the reason Miami hasn’t been in the national limelight since the early 2000s is a 1-7 record against Fisher when he was at Florida State. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

MIAMI MUST

• Keep it simple: Appalachian State had 19 runs ranging from 3-5 yards last week in its win over A&M.

• Pressure the QB: Johnson was sacked 33 times last year.

• Be smart: App Start lost yardage only four times in 82 plays last week.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Block and tackle: A return to the basics is a must after a dismal game.

• Cut down on mistakes: A&M has a minus 2 turnover ratio so far this season.

• Start fast: A quick shot of confidence could do wonders for the Aggies.

— ROBERT CESSNA