Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M matches up against Colorado

When the Buffaloes pass

Colorado didn’t need to do much in the passing game to beat FCS Northern Colorado 35-7. The Buffaloes will have to take more chances against an experienced Aggie secondary that had two interceptions last week. Senior defensive end Micheal Clemons also returns to give the unit a boost. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

A&M punter Nik Constantinou probably felt lonely on the sideline last week as the Aggies didn’t punt, but place-kicker Seth Small hit two field goals. Colorado’s Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, had a 44-yard kickoff return last week. The Buffs netted only 33 yards a punt last week — good thing they weren’t playing at sea level. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher isn’t concerned about the altitude, but the Aggies historically haven’t played well in Colorado. Saturday also will mark the first road start for King, and the Buffs will be ready to come after him. If the Buffaloes cover the 17-point spread, it’ll be improvement for them, but you can bet they want more. The chance to take down a Southeastern Conference opponent? That’s a big opportunity for just about everybody in the country. EDGE: COLORADO