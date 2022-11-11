Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M-Auburn match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane has rushed for 691 on 112 carries in the last six games despite A&M starting nine different linemen. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe has 72 tackles this season and 235 for his career. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman returns after a week’s absence, looking to build on his 338-yard, four-touchdown performance against Ole Miss. Wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart continue to blossom, and tight end Max Wright has become a viable option in the passing game. Auburn’s secondary is one of its strengths, and defensive end Derrick Hall has 10 tackles for loss, including six sacks. Protecting quarterbacks isn’t an A&M strength. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Tigers run

Auburn ran for 256 yards against Mississippi State last week, giving it 740 rushing yards in the last three games. Robby Ashford rushed for 108 yards last week, the first Auburn quarterback to break 100 yards rushing since 2014. A&M has sorely missed preseason All-America defensive back Antonio Johnson, who has been out with an injury the last three games. A&M needs big games from linebackers Andre White Jr. and Edgerrin Cooper. EDGE: AUBURN

When the Tigers pass

Auburn averages 14.02 yards per completion, not a good sign for A&M considering the Aggies have allowed 24 pass plays of at least 20 yards with five touchdowns among those deep strikes. A&M has trouble pressuring quarterbacks with only 1.56 sacks per game to rank 113th in the country. Ashford might need extra time after completing only 7 of 22 passes for 75 yards last week. EDGE: AUBURN

Special teams

Auburn will be the second straight team with an edge on A&M in net punting at 42.45 yards per punt as Oscar Chapman averages 44.2. A&M walk-on Randy Bond is 9-of-11 kicking field goals with a long of 51. Auburn’s Andres Carlson is 12 of 17 on field goals, with only one miss inside 40 yards. Auburn gave up a 92-yard kickoff return to Mississippi State’s Lideatrick Griffin last week. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

Auburn fans will be rooting hard for interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams in the former Tiger standout’s first home game. A&M has lost five straight games this season and five straight road games dating back to last year. EDGE: AUBURN

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Take the crowd out of it: Auburn is excited about changing coaches and will be ready to play an inspired game.

• Prevent the big play: It sounds like a broken record, but last week the Aggies allowed a 60-yard run as Florida rushed for 291 yards.

• Feed off Weigman: The freshman quarterback brought much-needed energy to the program two weeks ago in his debut.

AUBURN MUST

• Avoid mistakes: A&M’s defense has generated only four turnovers in the Aggies’ six losses.

• Sharpen up: The Tigers had 14 penalties for 115 yards last week.

• Keep it simple: If the Tigers do the basics, the crowd will do the rest.

— ROBERT CESSNA