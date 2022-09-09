Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Appalachian State match up

When the Aggies run

All eyes will be on the offensive line. Texas A&M couldn’t push around a good FCS team last week, but good news for the Aggies: Appalachian State allowed North Carolina to rush for 215 yards on 35 carries. A&M running back Devon Achane should have a big game. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

App State allowed North Carolina’s Drake Maye to pass for 352 yards and four TDs, almost mirroring what A&M’s Haynes King did against Sam Houston State and should do again Saturday. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Mountaineers run

App State gutted North Carolina for 288 yards rushing on 43 carries. A&M needs big games from linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Andre White Jr. against an O-line that returns four starters. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Mountaineers pass

Quarterback Chase Brice threw for 361 yards and six TDs last week, completing passes to 12 different receivers. He also had eight completions of at least 17 yards, which was the longest A&M allowed last week. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

App State’s Milan Tucker had a 47-yard kickoff return last week in the closing seconds against North Carolina. A&M had an average opener in the kicking game, but punter Nik Constantinou and returners Ainias Smith and Achane are All-Southeastern Conference playmakers. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

App State has a tendency to play up to the competition. A&M needs a little better showing than last week against Sam Houston, especially with 15th-ranked Miami on deck. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

APP STATE MUST

• Start conservatively: Texas A&M has a recently history of slow starts, so the Mountaineers need not panic early.

• Stunt on defense: It worked for Sam Houston last week.

• Get off the field: North Carolina converted 9 of 14 third downs last week, wearing down App State’s defense.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Find the run game: Last week’s struggles are a concern.

• Be aggressive but smart: Two turnovers would be one too many Saturday for an Aggie offense trying to hit bigger players.

• Mix up the D: App State’s sixth-year QB will be hard to fool, but A&M also can’t give him the same look over and over.

— ROBERT CESSNA