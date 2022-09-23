Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M and Arkansas match up

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M is coming off a season-high 124 yards rushing that coincides with sophomore center Bryce Foster returning to the starting lineup. Arkansas held South Carolina and Missouri State in its last two games to a combined 92 yards rushing on 62 carries for just 1.5 yards per carry. Razorback linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders have combined for 57 tackles. EDGE: ARKANSAS
When the Aggies pass
Arkansas allows the most passing yards in the county at 353 per game but also leads the nation in sacks with 17. A&M quarterback Max Johnson was solid in his first start, getting the ball to wide receiver Ainias Smith and running back Devon Achane, who each had four catches. A&M gets a pair of suspended receivers back in Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, but nickelback Myles Slusher returning for Arkansas is bigger. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
People are also reading…
When the Razorbacks run
Arkansas averages 243.7 yards rushing per game to rank 10th in the country. Linemen Brady Latham, Ricky Stromberg, Beaux Limmer and Dalton Wagner have a combined 101 career starts, and sophomore running back Raheim Sanders is coming into his own, averaging 6.7 yards per run. Arkansas’ 242-pound quarterback KJ Jefferson is bigger than both of A&M’s starting linebackers, and the Aggies have struggled to stop the run in the last two games. EDGE: ARKANSAS
When the Razorbacks pass
Jefferson is completing 70.5% of his passes and that’s with several drops. He works well on the run. Transfers Matt Landers (6-5, 197) and Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 213) are the leading wide receivers, while former wideout Trey Knox (6-5, 245) has moved to tight end, giving Jefferson a trio of big targets. The secondary is A&M’s strength, ranking 11th in the country in pass efficiency defense. Safeties Demani Richardson and Antonio Johnson need big games in this area. EDGE: EVEN
Special teams
Arkansas’ sophomore Cam Little has hit 83.3% of his field goals, while A&M last week turned to walk-on Randy Bond, who hit a 26-yarder. A&M’s Nik Constantinou (44.1 average) should have a field day booming punts inside AT&T Stadium. Arkansas’ Bryce Stephens had an 82-yard punt return for a TD during the fourth quarter against Missouri State last week that turned the game around, but A&M is more dangerous in the return game with Achane handling kickoffs and Smith punt returns. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
It will be the first game away from home for both teams. Arkansas has a decided edge in experience and won last year’s game, but A&M is the favorite, an indication the Aggies have more talent even if they have yet to show it. A&M’s loss to Appalachian State makes this seem like a must-win game for the Aggies, but this also is the last chance for Arkansas’ program-changing senior class to possibly win the SEC West. EDGE: EVEN
ARKANSAS MUST
• Lean on the run: Appalachian State rushed for 181 yards and Miami put itself in position to win with 175 yards rushing against A&M.
• Corral Achane & Smith: Achane and Smith combined for 78 yards after the catch last week.
• Put the game in Jefferson’s hands: Arkansas is 12-3 in his last 15 starts.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Pick up first downs: A&M ran only 90 plays over the last two games. While the defense has had trouble getting off the field, the offense can help by staying on it.
• Start fast: A year ago A&M fell behind 17-0 en route to a loss, it’s first in 10 games against Arkansas.
• Contain Jefferson: Arkansas’ quarterback had a pair of turnovers last week as FCS Missouri State almost pulled off the upset in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
— ROBERT CESSNA