Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M and Arkansas match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M is coming off a season-high 124 yards rushing that coincides with sophomore center Bryce Foster returning to the starting lineup. Arkansas held South Carolina and Missouri State in its last two games to a combined 92 yards rushing on 62 carries for just 1.5 yards per carry. Razorback linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders have combined for 57 tackles. EDGE: ARKANSAS

When the Aggies pass

Arkansas allows the most passing yards in the county at 353 per game but also leads the nation in sacks with 17. A&M quarterback Max Johnson was solid in his first start, getting the ball to wide receiver Ainias Smith and running back Devon Achane, who each had four catches. A&M gets a pair of suspended receivers back in Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, but nickelback Myles Slusher returning for Arkansas is bigger. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Razorbacks run

Arkansas averages 243.7 yards rushing per game to rank 10th in the country. Linemen Brady Latham, Ricky Stromberg, Beaux Limmer and Dalton Wagner have a combined 101 career starts, and sophomore running back Raheim Sanders is coming into his own, averaging 6.7 yards per run. Arkansas’ 242-pound quarterback KJ Jefferson is bigger than both of A&M’s starting linebackers, and the Aggies have struggled to stop the run in the last two games. EDGE: ARKANSAS

When the Razorbacks pass

Jefferson is completing 70.5% of his passes and that’s with several drops. He works well on the run. Transfers Matt Landers (6-5, 197) and Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 213) are the leading wide receivers, while former wideout Trey Knox (6-5, 245) has moved to tight end, giving Jefferson a trio of big targets. The secondary is A&M’s strength, ranking 11th in the country in pass efficiency defense. Safeties Demani Richardson and Antonio Johnson need big games in this area. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

Arkansas’ sophomore Cam Little has hit 83.3% of his field goals, while A&M last week turned to walk-on Randy Bond, who hit a 26-yarder. A&M’s Nik Constantinou (44.1 average) should have a field day booming punts inside AT&T Stadium. Arkansas’ Bryce Stephens had an 82-yard punt return for a TD during the fourth quarter against Missouri State last week that turned the game around, but A&M is more dangerous in the return game with Achane handling kickoffs and Smith punt returns. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

It will be the first game away from home for both teams. Arkansas has a decided edge in experience and won last year’s game, but A&M is the favorite, an indication the Aggies have more talent even if they have yet to show it. A&M’s loss to Appalachian State makes this seem like a must-win game for the Aggies, but this also is the last chance for Arkansas’ program-changing senior class to possibly win the SEC West. EDGE: EVEN

ARKANSAS MUST

• Lean on the run: Appalachian State rushed for 181 yards and Miami put itself in position to win with 175 yards rushing against A&M.

• Corral Achane & Smith: Achane and Smith combined for 78 yards after the catch last week.

• Put the game in Jefferson’s hands: Arkansas is 12-3 in his last 15 starts.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Pick up first downs: A&M ran only 90 plays over the last two games. While the defense has had trouble getting off the field, the offense can help by staying on it.

• Start fast: A year ago A&M fell behind 17-0 en route to a loss, it’s first in 10 games against Arkansas.

• Contain Jefferson: Arkansas’ quarterback had a pair of turnovers last week as FCS Missouri State almost pulled off the upset in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

— ROBERT CESSNA