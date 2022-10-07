Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Alabama match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M ran the ball well against Mississippi State early in last week’s game, but the Bulldogs stacked the line in the second half to stop Devon Achane. Alabama, which allows only 87.4 yards on the ground per game, will do the same. Haynes Kings’ legs could be a plus, but do the Aggies want him to risk getting another quarterback hurt? EDGE: ALABAMA

When the Aggies pass

A&M’s lost its starting quarterback (Max Johnson) and its best receiver (Ainias Smith), and the offensive line has been suspect all year. Alabama ranks fourth in team passing efficiency defense with All-American Will Anderson leading the rush up front (five sacks, 16 QB pressures). Still, the Crimson Tide has intercepted only one ball in 140 opponent throws. EDGE: ALABAMA

When the Crimson Tide run

Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a 206-yard performance. Jase McClellan is a quality backup, and quarterback Jalen Milroe will find holes in a defense that just hasn’t been able to stop the run, giving up 144 yards last week to pass-happy MSU, the lowest total A&M has allowed in the last four games. EDGE: ALABAMA

When the Crimson Tide pass

Gibbs also is Alabama’s leading receiver (19 receptions, 207 yards, 3 TDs), which dwarfs Achane’s production (15-92-1). It’s a big concern for A&M since MSU hurt the Aggies with short throws. Alabama has five other receivers with at least 10 catches. A&M’s veteran secondary could have an edge if Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young can’t play. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

Alabama ranks 97th in net punting, but it’s punted seven times less than A&M. Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry averages an amazing 24.7 yards on 13 punt returns, but A&M has allowed only six returns for 13 total yards because of Nik Constantinou (43.4 punt average). EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

A&M upset top-ranked Alabama last year, but that was at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are young, dealing with injuries and searching for confidence after last week’s shaky performance in their first true road game of the season. EDGE: ALABAMA

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Protect the ball: A&M had a season-high four turnovers last week.

• Win special teams: Achane’s 96-yard kickoff return last year after Alabama’s blocked punt for a score was huge.

• Find an unsung hero: Last year it was Zach Calzada throwing for 285 yards and three TDs.

ALABAMA MUST

• Pressure the QB: A&M’s King has eight interceptions in seven games.

• Avoid self-inflicted wounds: A&M’s offense isn’t good enough to outscore Alabama without help.

• Keep it simple: Alabama is great at running the ball, and A&M has problem defending the run.

— ROBERT CESSNA