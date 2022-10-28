Pregame Blitz: How Ole Miss-Texas A&M match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M is expected to start the same five offensive linemen for a second straight week Saturday against Ole Miss. The problem is three of them are freshmen. Running back Devon Achane has a chance for his best game of the year against a unit that’s allowed a trio of teams to rush for at least 250 yards including Auburn and LSU, which combined for 553 yards in the last two games while averaging 5.8 yards a carry. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

Aggie quarterback Hayes King has played well the last two games, but he’s been banged up, possibly paving the way for true freshman Conner Weigman to make his first start. Bigger concerns for A&M include if the young receivers can step up and the line give the quarterback time against a defense that’s racked up 23 sacks. Ole Miss defensive ends Tavius Robinson and Jared Ivey and linebacker Khari Coleman have combined for 10.5 sacks. EDGE: EVEN

When the Rebels run

Ole Miss’ Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins will be the best 1-2 running combo the Aggies have seen this season. They’ve rushed for 1,436 yards and 19 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards a carry. Quarterback Jaxson Dart also is a threat to run with 377 yards rushing. A&M has struggled to defend the run, allowing 179.3 yards per game to rank 102nd. Linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and Fadil Diggs have combined for 10.5 tackles for loss and forced four fumbles. EDGE: OLE MISS

When the Rebels pass

Dart, a transfer from Southern California, threw for 284 yards on 19-of-34 passing last week at LSU. The Rebels have a trio of receivers with at least 24 receptions led by Jonathan Mingo (26 receptions, 575 yards, 3 TDs) and Malik Heath (31-491-3). A&M’s secondary is the defense’s strength, and the linemen have been applying more pressure in the last two games. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

Ole Miss’ Jonathan Cruz has hit 8 of 9 field goals with a long of 53 yards. A&M’s Randy Bond has hit 8 of 10 with a long of 51, solidifying the position after Caden Davis missed 2 of 3. Net punting is a wash. Both teams have given up long kickoff returns. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

A&M is back at Kyle Field for the first time in six weeks, trying to break a three-game losing steak. Ole Miss is coming off a 45-20 thumping at LSU. The unknown health of a few key players on both sides could decide this game. Ole Miss stresses tempo on offense, snapping the ball every 20.3 seconds, which could be a problem for A&M, which is more methodical. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

OLE MISS MUST

• Pressure the QB: Only Auburn has a lower team passing efficiency than A&M in the SEC.

• Focus on Achane: A&M has 35 plays of 20 or more yards (including returns) and Achane has 12 of them.

• Play smart: Arkansas lost to A&M because it had two key fumbles and missed a field goal. Miami missed two field goals and fumbled at its own 28-yard line to help A&M win.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Start fast: Ole Miss has outscored opponents 101-26 in the first quarter.

• Prevent the big play: South Carolina returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown last week and never trailed.

• Protect the football: A&M has thrown four interceptions and lost three fumbles in its three-game losing streak.

— ROBERT CESSNA