Here’s how Texas A&M and New Mexico match up against each other:

When the Aggies run

All eyes will be on the offensive line, which was a huge reason A&M underachieved the last two years. The unit has experience and depth, but it’s unclear if sophomore center Bryce Foster, who has missed practice time, will be ready to go. The running backs are good enough to impress if the line does its job. It’ll be interesting to watch freshman Rueben Owens. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

Newly anointed starting quarterback Conner Weigman and his bevvy of talented receivers should have a good day against a unit that a season ago forced only nine turnovers. New Mexico’s one defensive returning starter is cornerback Donte Martin, who has 25 career pass breakups to rank sixth in school history. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Lobos run

A trio of returning starters on the line helped the Lobos average 123.2 yards rushing per game to rank 100th in the country and that was the offense’s strength. A&M allowed 208.8 yards per game on the ground to rank 122nd, so this will be a good chance for the Aggies to show improvement by containing Alabama State transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt who rushed for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 games with the Hornets. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Lobos pass

New Mexico averaged 104.9 yard per game to rank 127th in passing last year, but the Lobos added quarterback Dylan Hopkins, a transfer from Alabama-Birmingham. He threw for 4,472 yards and 31 TDs for UAB in 31 games, 25 of them starts. First-year offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent also comes from UAB, where he was 7-6 as the interim head coach with a bowl victory. He’ll try to find holes in a pass defense that allowed only 156.2 yards per game to lead the country. The Lobos, who hit the transfer portal for skill players, allowed 43 sacks last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

New Mexico returns punter Aaron Rodriguez who averaged 44.2 yards per game. The Aggies return punter Nik Constantinou (41.7 avg.), place-kicker Randy Bond (13 of 17 on field goals) and punt returner Ainias Smith (8.9 avg. on 62 career returns) who missed the last six games last season with an injury. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

Normally, A&M might be looking past the Lobos, who last year were 2-10, including 0-8 in the Mountain West. But the Aggies are coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons and need a strong start. The Lobos will be a somewhat willing victim. New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales, who is in his fourth season, has to win at least 4-5 games to keep his job. He’s not going to beat A&M. If he would keep it close for a quarter or so, that would be great. He just can’t afford to get people hurt. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

NEW MEXICO MUST

Get lucky: New Mexico is 1-14 against current SEC teams, with the lone victory over Missouri in 2005 when it was in the Big 12.

Stay healthy: The Lobos have four winnable games after A&M.

Roll the dice on offense: A new offensive coordinator and transfer quarterback give the unit hope.

TEXAS A&M MUST

Score some style points: The Aggies should win, but they need to look good doing it after last year.

Play to the crowd: Nothing gets a crowd pumped like an interception return or a scoop and score. Unless its an 80-yard touchdown pass.

Show balance & improvement: A year ago the Aggies on defense were great against the pass and couldn’t stop the run, while the offense was pretty bad much of the time.