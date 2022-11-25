Pregame Blitz: How LSU-Texas A&M match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M is hopeful to get leading rusher Devon Achane back, though he hasn’t been great against LSU in his career. He had only 49 yards on 12 carries last year against the Tigers, and just one carry for a yard as a freshman. LSU held Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss to less than 140 yards rushing each. EDGE: LSU

When the Aggies pass

A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman faces his stiffest test in LSU, which ranks 24th nationally in team passing efficiency defense and is averaging 2.27 sacks per game. The Tigers can bring pressure and will find holes in A&M’s young offensive line. A&M has thrown for less than 200 yards in the last two games, missing Achane’s running and receiving ability. EDGE: LSU

When the Tigers run

Look for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to have a big game with his legs against a unit allowing 210.8 rushing yards per game. The running backs are adequate and the line OK, but they serve mainly as a complement to Daniels. EDGE: LSU

When the Tigers pass

LSU has five receivers with at least 23 receptions and 250 yards. They’ll stretch a defense that will have to keep an extra defender in the box to limit Daniels. That should lead to big plays from Malik Nabers (51 receptions, 657 yards) and Kayshon Boutte (38-388). The secondary remains an A&M strength now that safety Antonio Johnson has returned. EDGE: LSU

Special teams

Punting will be a wash between A&M’s Nik Contantinou (41.8-yard average) and LSU’s Jay Bramblett (44.6) negating return games. Both have solid kickers with A&M walk-on Randy Bond (12 of 16 on field goals) slightly better than LSU’s Damian Ramos (8 of 11). EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Intangibles

A&M has won the last two meetings at Kyle Field, but that’s when it had something to play for. The Aggies this season are reduced to playing for pride, which might be a stretch for a 4-7 team. The outcome could have implications in recruiting. A&M’s Jimbo Fisher seemingly got a boost from the 74-72 seven-overtime victory in 2018, something first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly will be out to duplicate. Kelly, the former Notre Dame coach, has won 19 straight games in November. EDGE: EVEN

LSU MUST

• Pressure the QB: Weigman has yet to throw an interception.

• Lean on defense: The Tigers have held eight opponents to 10 or less points.

• Play the numbers: LSU has won 11 straight games when rushing for 200 yards, and A&M has a horrible run defense, allowing 210.8 per game.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Limit Daniels: Dual-threat quarterbacks have hurt the Aggies, and Daniels will be the best they’ve seen this year.

• Keep the ball: A&M has lost six fumbles in the last three games.

• Have some luck: A&M’s best win came against Arkansas when the Razorbacks hit the upright on a potential go-ahead field goal near the end of the game.

— ROBERT CESSNA