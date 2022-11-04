Pregame Blitz: How Florida-Texas A&M match up

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M seems to have solidified its offensive line with freshman Kam Dewberry at left guard. Running back Devon Achane has rushed for at least 88 yards in five of the last six games. He had 124 at halftime last week but only 14 in the second half. A&M’s run defense is atrocious, but Florida’s at No. 116 allowing 191.8 yards per game isn’t much better. The Gators also recently dismissed junior linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns last week. Wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart combined for 15 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Max Wright is healthy and a viable option. Add in Achane, who has 33 receptions, and freshman tight end Donovan Green, who has 17, and the Aggies have the makings of a solid passing attack. Florida is allowing 253.2 yards passing per game (95th), and its team passing efficiency isn’t much better in the national rankings at 87th. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Gators run

Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. averages 6.4 yards per carry. Quarterback Anthony Richardson averages 6.2, and running back Trevor Etienne averages 6.0 as the trio all rank in the top eight in the Southeastern Conference. They’ll find holes against a unit allowing 205.6 yards rushing per game to rank 120th in the country. A&M opponents are averaging 4.8 yards per carry. A&M All-America nickelback Antonio Johnson has missed the last two games, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper played sparingly last week after missing the South Carolina game. They have combined for 86 tackles and have been sorely missed. EDGE: FLORIDA

When the Gators pass

Florida is all about play-action, looking to get the ball to Justin Shorter (21 receptions, 471 yards) or Ricky Pearsall (19-341). Ole Miss threw for only 140 yards last week against A&M but had completions of 23, 24 and 56 yards. A&M has had only one interception in the last 218 opponent passes and is tied for 97th in the country in sacks (1.62 per game) with, coincidentally, Florida. EDGE: FLORIDA

Special teams

Florida is one of the few teams that will have an edge on A&M in punting. Florida’s Adam Mihalek is only 7 of 11 on field goals but has no misses inside 40 yards. A&M walk-on Randy Bond is 8 of 10 on field goals with a long of 51. A&M has the better kick returner in Achane (28.4 yard average), and Florida has the better punter returner in Xzavier Henderson (12.0). EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

A&M is at Kyle Field for the second straight week, but it didn’t help last week. The 11 a.m. kick gives no one an edge. Florida vs. A&M sounds sexy. It was a No. 4 vs. No. 21 matchup the last time the Gators came to town with A&M winning a thriller 41-38. It’ll be close again, but not because both teams are good. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

FLORIDA MUST

• Get off the field: Florida ranks 130th out of 131 teams in third-down defense with opponents converting 52.3%.

• Lean on Richardson: Dual-threat quarterbacks have hurt A&M, and the 232-pound Richardson might be the most talented the Aggies will face this year.

• Pressure the fish: Weigman showed the poise of an upperclassman in his starting debut last week, but he’s still a freshman.

TEXAS A&M MUST

• Slow down the running game: Just an average performance on run defense would be an improvement.

• Prevent the big play: Ole Miss had a 61-yard run and 56-yard pass last week.

• Tackle better: Ole Miss ball carriers piled up the yardage after getting hit last week.

— ROBERT CESSNA