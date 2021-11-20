Prairie View A&M-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER

• Bad start: Prairie View A&M quarterback Jawon Pass threw a perfect 35-yard pass on the game’s first play that went through the hands of wide receiver Trejon Spiller. Texas A&M came up with sacks on the next two plays.

• Gamble fails: Prairie View couldn’t convert a fourth-and-1 from its 34-yard line as Pass got stonewalled on a sneak by defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal and linebacker Aaron Hansford. A&M then scored in four plays.

• Scoop and score: A&M nickelback Antonio Johnson leveled Pass, who dropped the football with Hansford returning it 17 yards for a touchdown. Johnson got a running start on the blitz and timed it perfectly, getting to the line of scrimmage at the snap.

• Wise decision: A&M’s Moose Muhammad III made a running catch of a low punt and returned it 23 yards. The freshman entered the game with only one previous punt return for no yards.

• Key statistic: A&M had four sacks for 25 yards, while Prairie View completed just 1 of 3 passes for 2 yards.

SECOND QUARTER