Prairie View A&M-Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Look for a steady diet of carries for Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane after the Aggies rushed for just 141 yards against Ole Miss on the heels of three straight 200-yard games. Prairie View A&M is allowing only 103.6 yards rushing per game, but the Panthers haven’t played teams the caliber of A&M. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Dropped passes the last two weeks have hampered sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada, who hasn’t looked in rhythm. Spiller and Achane have combined for 44 receptions for 378 yards, but they’ve had only five for 9 yards in the last two games. They have to get more involved. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Panthers run
Grambling transfer Lyndemian Brooks leads Prairie View in rushing with 438 yards. Four other Panthers have at least 200 yards each, and together with Brooks they’ve combined for 17 touchdown runs this season. A&M will be out to atone for allowing 257 yards rushing against Ole Miss, the most in defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s 46 games in Aggieland. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Panthers pass
Former Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns last week in Prairie View’s loss to Alcorn State, completing 24 of 35 passes with no interceptions. Antonio Mullins (36 receptions, 447 yards, 2 TDs) and Brooks (25-233-0) are his top playmakers. Prairie View has allowed only nine sacks, but A&M has 29. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
A&M’s Ainias Smith could have a big day against a team that’s allowing punt returners to average 15.4 yards on 19 returns. Prairie View’s Luis Reyes has hit 10 of 12 field goals but nothing over 34 yards. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
Prairie View now plays in a plush home stadium, but playing at Kyle Field will be a treat, especially for a team that played only three games last year because of COVID-19. Both teams will be looking ahead — the Aggies to LSU and the Panthers to Mississippi Valley State and a potential berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game. It’s also A&M’s Senior Day. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M MUST
• Avoid injuries: The Panthers will advance to the SWAC Championship if they win next week, not this week.
• Bring pressure: Prairie View has 69 tackles for loss, 29 of them sacks. Any chance of an upset will involve Panthers making plays in the Aggies’ backfield.
• Have fun: The Panthers haven’t played a Power Five conference team since their last trip to Kyle Field in 2017. Saturday will be a day they remember regardless of the outcome.