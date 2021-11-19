Prairie View A&M-Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Look for a steady diet of carries for Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane after the Aggies rushed for just 141 yards against Ole Miss on the heels of three straight 200-yard games. Prairie View A&M is allowing only 103.6 yards rushing per game, but the Panthers haven’t played teams the caliber of A&M. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

Dropped passes the last two weeks have hampered sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada, who hasn’t looked in rhythm. Spiller and Achane have combined for 44 receptions for 378 yards, but they’ve had only five for 9 yards in the last two games. They have to get more involved. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Panthers run

Grambling transfer Lyndemian Brooks leads Prairie View in rushing with 438 yards. Four other Panthers have at least 200 yards each, and together with Brooks they’ve combined for 17 touchdown runs this season. A&M will be out to atone for allowing 257 yards rushing against Ole Miss, the most in defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s 46 games in Aggieland. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Panthers pass