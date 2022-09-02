Pop quiz with Texas A&M's 12th Man deep snapper Connor Choate

Texas A&M’s Connor Choate is entering his second season as the team’s 12th Man. While he plays deep snapper for the Aggies, he had more athletic roots at Coppell, playing lacrosse before taking on specialist duties in football. He sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week.

Q: What has fall camp been like?

A: It’s been long. This offseason has felt longer than others. I feel like spring ball went by very slow, so it’s just going to be nice to be in front of the fans in Kyle Field. Really looking forward to it. I know the team is as well.

Q: Going into year two as the 12th Man, how has your life changed compared to this time last season?

A: Definitely going from no one really knowing who the long snapper is to a lot of people know who I am now ... it’s definitively different, but I’m very fortunate and blessed to be in this position that I’m in, and I feel like last year it was kind of overwhelming at some points, but I feel like I’m kind of more grounded and controlling it now.

Q: What’s the craziest on-campus interaction you’ve had?

A: I was actually walking through [the team tunnel at Kyle Field] after a game last year, and I had one guy ask me to sign both of his shoes ... just his shoes right [on the inside panel].

Q: Did you have any miscues carrying the flag last year while leading the team onto the field?

A: It might have been against Prairie View. It might have slipped at one point, but I caught it. It looks tall, and the flag can easily [hit the crossbar]. When we were doing practice runs last year, I kept hitting the field goal post. They were like, alright, man, we better just hope you don’t hit it. I’ve learned to keep it down until you get past the field goal.

Q: How did you get into lacrosse and what was that sport like in high school?

A: Lacrosse was my first sport I actually played competitively on a real team. That started from my brother. My brother played lacrosse. He got me into it. We would always get our sticks out and play a little catch and whack each other with it. Some of my greatest memories in high school were playing lacrosse and playing with that team, because that’s when I could prove I was a real athlete in the spring time. I wasn’t just snapping the ball. I could say, hey, guys, I can run. I can throw. I can shoot.

Q: What position did you play?

A: I played long stick [midfield].

Q: Any other former lacrosse players on the A&M football team?

A: No, but I’ll tell you one that would be really good is [freshman wide receiver] Evan Stewart. He’d be the best player. If he starts picking up a lacrosse stick, some people in Major League Lacrosse are going to be out of jobs.

Q: Coming out of fall camp, what are you most excited about with this team?

A: I’m excited to watch [freshman defensive lineman] Shemar Stewart and Evan Stewart and also getting a chance to see how the offense gels together with Haynes [King].

Q: So you’re big on the Stewarts?

A: I’m a Stewart guy, no doubt. On both sides of the ball. Looking forward to the offense and seeing what they can do out there. Also [defensive coordinator DJ Durkin] and see what he’s got up his sleeve.

Q: As a long snapper with little to do during some games, do you find yourself watching the game like a fan?

A: Yeah, I’d say I’m the closest thing to a fan as a player can get. Specialists don’t really have a side or a bias. We just take it for what it is. I guess we have a little bias toward the offense, because they determine whether we punt or kick a field goal. I’d say the specialists have a good perspective on things as a whole.

Q: What would success be for the team and for you individually this season?

A: For the team, I’d say a national championship obviously would be a success. Coming together as a team I feel like would be a successful season, whatever that looks like. Finishing every game, knowing that we left it all out there would be a successful season. But also me just doing my job ... I never want to be in the way of us not winning a game or hurting the team. As long as I don’t do that, I deem it a success.

