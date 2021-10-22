Pop quiz with Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston

In his fourth season with the Texas A&M football team, wide receiver Jalen Preston is now getting a chance to start. He says he’s grown closer to teammates by playing video games and pickup basketball games at the park:

Q: What’s this season been like seeing your playing time increase?

Preston: It’s been pretty good. Playing with Zach [Calzada], it’s good because I worked a lot with him off the field over the years since we’ve been here. He’s got a very talented arm. It’s great to be playing with him and my friends that’s been here before, like before we were with Aggie football, like Demond [Demas] and Ainias [Smith]. Being on the field with all the receivers, we have a close bond, and when you see your brother make a touchdown, you’re so happy for them.

Q: What are some of your hobbies or interests away from football?

Preston: All my teammates, we like to play [NBA] 2K. We like to go to the park. We like video games. We go to the park, play 2K or Call of Duty. That’s what we do in our down time. All the receivers do it. It’s our little bonding time.

Q: Who’s the best basketball player on the team?