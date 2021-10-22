Pop quiz with Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston

In his fourth season with the Texas A&M football team, wide receiver Jalen Preston is now getting a chance to start. He says he’s grown closer to teammates by playing video games and pickup basketball games at the park:
Q: What’s this season been like seeing your playing time increase?
Preston: It’s been pretty good. Playing with Zach [Calzada], it’s good because I worked a lot with him off the field over the years since we’ve been here. He’s got a very talented arm. It’s great to be playing with him and my friends that’s been here before, like before we were with Aggie football, like Demond [Demas] and Ainias [Smith]. Being on the field with all the receivers, we have a close bond, and when you see your brother make a touchdown, you’re so happy for them.
Q: What are some of your hobbies or interests away from football?
Preston: All my teammates, we like to play [NBA] 2K. We like to go to the park. We like video games. We go to the park, play 2K or Call of Duty. That’s what we do in our down time. All the receivers do it. It’s our little bonding time.
Q: Who’s the best basketball player on the team?
Preston: “At the park, I’d probably say it’s me, Yulkeith [Brown], Kenyon [Jackson], [Caleb Chapman] and Ainias. When we have our five together, we never lose.
Q: What position do you play?
Preston: When we run pick-up, I play point guard because I like to pass the ball a lot. I like to get everybody open. ... That’s another hobby that we have, too. We all played basketball. In our offseason, we compete footballwise, but everybody competes in basketball, too. We’re all at the Rec playing.
Q: Who’s the team’s sneaky-good basketball player?
Preston: Tyreek Chappell. He’s real sneaky. I knew he was from [Philadelphia], and I knew Philly was known for basketball and everything, but he came to the court one day, and he was just dribbling, and I was like, OK, yeah, he’s got some little moves on him. And then he goes under the goal and just jumps straight up and dunks the ball with two hands like a back scratcher and I’m like, Woah! I’ve got to pick him up every time I get on the court!
Q: Have you ever played with head coach Jimbo Fisher?
Preston: We have played with Jimbo one time, and Jimbo made like six or seven shots in a row. And he looks back like, Yeah, I can hoop, too. He told me he used to average like 30 to 40 points in basketball.