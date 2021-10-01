Pop quiz with Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith

Q: Do you see any future in doing something artistic like that?

A: Yes, definitely. I plan on basically becoming an architect in my own way, drawing out blueprints and plans of what I want ... going back to what I said, you know, imagination stuff.

Q: Did you always kind of have a big imagination as a kid?

A: Yes definitely.

Q: How has that played out as you’ve gotten older?

A: Well, shoot, now I’m playing football. That was always a big dream of mine, and I’m doing pretty well at it.

Q: Do you think creatively helps you on the football field?

A: Definitely. You have to be creative on offensive side of the ball. You’re not able to be one dimensional. So with me, you know, having a creative mind, I can always think about what I’m going to be doing before the play happens. I have a plan, execute the plan and then just go about it like that.

Q: What’s been the most exciting part about the season so far?

A: I’m definitely becoming a bigger leader, better leader. Definitely trying to get this team going to different levels that we probably haven’t seen before.

