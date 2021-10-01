Pop quiz with Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith

It didn’t take long for Texas A&M wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith to make an impact on the Aggie football program. Some of that might be due to his creativity, which he enjoys expressing through art.
Q: What are your some your hobbies?
A: I like to draw. I like to play video games. I like to sleep.
Q: How did you get into drawing?
A: This has been something that I used to do when I was a kid, you know, just drawing whatever comes to my mind, just imagination and stuff.
Q: Do you display your art or keep it together in a book?
A: Oh, no. I don’t really have like no scrapbook or nothing. It’s just whenever I have time, you know, if I’m bored or something and something kind of comes to mind then I’ll just put something down on paper, whatever I’m feeling.
Q: What’s your favorite drawing so far?
A: A possible tattoo that I haven’t gotten yet.
Q: Do you use pencil or pen?
A: I usually like to sketch with a pencil, and then I can get at the stuff with a pen if I want more detailed lines or stuff.
Q: Do you see any future in doing something artistic like that?
A: Yes, definitely. I plan on basically becoming an architect in my own way, drawing out blueprints and plans of what I want ... going back to what I said, you know, imagination stuff.
Q: Did you always kind of have a big imagination as a kid?
A: Yes definitely.
Q: How has that played out as you’ve gotten older?
A: Well, shoot, now I’m playing football. That was always a big dream of mine, and I’m doing pretty well at it.
Q: Do you think creatively helps you on the football field?
A: Definitely. You have to be creative on offensive side of the ball. You’re not able to be one dimensional. So with me, you know, having a creative mind, I can always think about what I’m going to be doing before the play happens. I have a plan, execute the plan and then just go about it like that.
Q: What’s been the most exciting part about the season so far?
A: I’m definitely becoming a bigger leader, better leader. Definitely trying to get this team going to different levels that we probably haven’t seen before.